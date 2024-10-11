Original Stickers Being Gifted to Visitors to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to Celebrate Naruto's Birthday

Volume 5 of the autumn celebrations gifts original stickers to visitors from October 10th - November 10th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024", being held from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th at its popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction, to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th. The festival features five events in celebration of the character. For Volume 5, original stickers designed exclusively for the event will be gifted to all attraction visitors between October 10th and November 10th, offering exclusive memorabilia to commemorate their visit this autumn season.

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" Volume 5

Dates: Thursday, October 10th to Sunday, November 10th

Content: All guests entering NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato from October 10th to November 10th will receive a gift of an original sticker designed exclusively for "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" at anime park Nijigen no Mori.

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within Nijigen no Mori

Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Homepage：https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Nijigen no Mori)

Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

