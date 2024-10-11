Naruto-Themed Birthday Cards Announced at NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato to Celebrate Naruto's Birthday

Volume 4 of the birthday celebrations introduces five special birthday cards depicting iconic scenes from the anime

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024", being held from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th at its popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction, to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th. The festival features five events in celebration of the character. Volume 4 introduces birthday cards with five designs completely original to Nijigen no Mori, the front side of which features an original NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato design, and the back side of which features five different iconic scenes from the anime. From October 5th to October 31st, guests to the attraction who wish Naruto a happy birthday will receive one design at random as a gift.

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" Volume 4

Date: Saturday, October 5th to Thursday, October 31st

Content: During the distribution period, guests who enter the attraction to celebrate Naruto's birthday will receive one out of five original birthday cards at random, exclusive to NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato. The back of each limited-edition card features a famous scene from the Naruto anime.

Location: NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato, within Nijigen no Mori

Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)

Tickets: https://www.asoview.com/channel/tickets/duOraKkAKT/

Homepage：https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Nijigen no Mori)

Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

