People with disabilities do not feel supported while voting in elections, OSCE report shows

In Montenegro, the majority of people with disabilities think that election management bodies do not offer enough support, which makes voters with disabilities feel left out. 54 per cent of them said they faced barriers while voting in the 2023 elections. A further 45 per cent of voters thought polling station staff did not know how to approach and communicate with them.

These are some of the findings in the report titled “People with Disabilities – Voting in Elections”, prepared by the OSCE Mission to Montenegro following the 2023 presidential and parliamentary elections. The report examines the views and experiences of 94 voters with disabilities, who agree that more must be done to make elections accessible for everyone.

When asked how things could be changed for the better, some respondents said people with disabilities should be trained about their voting rights. Election management bodies must understand the needs of people with disabilities to be able to support them to vote. Some of them believe that a register of persons with disabilities should be established, while some suggested introducing amendments to legislation to improve their voting experience, including having a designated Member of Parliament.

Giovanni Gabassi, Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro said that this report provided useful suggestions as to what can be done to help people with disabilities have a more positive electoral experience. “Removing barriers is essential in ensuring that everyone can freely exercise their constitutional right to vote independently and in secret. People with disabilities do not feel supported in voting and standing as candidates. They struggle with access to political and voting information. The Mission is resolute in supporting election management bodies and disability NGOs in improving the accessibility of elections”, said Gabassi.

The Mission to Montenegro thanks all voters with disabilities who spoke about their experience of voting in the 2023 elections, as well the Association of Youth with Disabilities and the Union of the Blind for the long-standing partnership and contribution made in preparing the report.