‘HORTUS’ OPENS IN SORRENTO: A BOTANICAL RESTAURANT, FOR TOURISTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD

Anna Acampora Apreda e Nino Apreda Nino Apreda in balsameria at Villa Zagara for Hortus

NAPOLI, NAPOLI, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Acampora-Apreda family announces the birth of a new and sought-after botanical restaurant: Hortus, in Sorrento (Naples), immersed in the lush vegetation of Villa Zagara, just a few steps from the sea. A place that, since its recent opening, is very popular with American tourists. In fact, the airport Capodichino of Naples, connects with several flights the United States.'We are ready to host American tourists, and also those from Asia, anyone will be welcome' say Nino Apreda and Anna Acampora Apreda, the owners of Hortus with an innate talent for hospitality, which comes from generations of hoteliers and restaurateurs in Costiera.Ancient varieties of fruit trees, colorful buds, fragrant plants that hide centuries-old healing properties: this is the heart of the "secret garden", hidden in the heart of Sorrento. In its interior was born Hortus, a botanical restaurant that bases its offer on the wise mix of nature and well-being, flavors and aromas.Hortus is the latest creation of the Acampora-Apreda family’s business galaxy; management and events have been entrusted to Dorotea, daughter of Anna and Nino, known for Villa Zagara, historical context with strong mythological and romantic suggestions.We are in one of the most scenic locations on the Amalfi Coast, Sorrento, and the setting that houses the restaurant, with 25 seats, is an authentic botanical garden, renovated to welcome guests looking for or rediscovering exclusive and natural tastes. For this, the restaurant model is innovative but with a green footprint. " We use only zero-kilometre products and we take care of the cultivation of the vegetable garden with its botanical specialties with attention to the cycle of the seasons, to the territory and to sustainability", explains Anna Apreda Acampora.In the kitchen, chef Domenico Tulliano transforms leaves, flowers, berries and buds into culinary works of art. And the menu of this botanical cuisine presents unique combinations and creations, enriched by extra virgin olive oil, also "family" one.It is a cultivar Minucciola, awarded the Golden Lion and the international recognition Athena in Greece. An evening at the Hortus can start with the black mulberry grouper ceviche and vegetable mix or with eggplant parmigiana then continue with the pig with papaccelle puree, a typical Campanian pepper, and begonia flowers. The desserts are provided by pastry chef Nicola Vanacore, who offers parfait with nettles, white mulberries and rosemary sorbet. " In our botanical garden, exotic fruits also bloom and, of course, citrus fruits, symbol of the Coast", adds Anna. "Among the rarest species we care for are the dragon fruit, passion fruit, as well as mangoes and avocados". There is also a list of botanical gins, such as juniper and medicinal gin from the garden of Villa Zagara. You dine in the shade of trees and immersed in the garden, between the rose garden and olive grove, with a view of the sea, very close. The gastronomic experience is unforgettable.

