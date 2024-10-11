ABF Journal recognizes Solifi’s Rosanne Doyle in its 2024 Industry Icon Awards issue

The annual awards celebrate asset-based lending professionals for their impact in the industry.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that Rosanne Doyle, Global Head of ABL and Factoring at Solifi, has been highlighted amongst 10 industry professionals in ABF Journal’s Industry Icon Awards.

Selected in the “Legend” Category, Doyle has been chosen for her lasting legacy and extensive history of participating and influencing the asset-based lending industry.

“Rosanne is a veteran in the asset-based lending industry,” says CEO David Hamilton. “With 27 years of experience at Solifi, and even longer in the industry, Rosanne has an unrivalled understanding of the industry’s pain points. Her expertise allows her to work closely with our clients to deliver high value solutions that drive growth. Rosanne is a key player in Solifi’s success.”

Doyle began her career in the Bank of America Credit & Management training program, leading to her working across industry-leading banks, lenders and associations. Prior to joining Solifi, Doyle worked as a Retail Banking Manager and Factoring Account Executive, giving her invaluable insights into consumer and business needs. Doyle’s diverse background led her to leading Solifi’s working capital solutions.

“I am very thankful for my recognition as an Industry Icon,” says Doyle. “The ABL industry plays a vital role in supporting the economy as we navigate challenging times ahead, and I am honored to be a part of that. My focus now is on sharing my knowledge to nurture and develop the next generation of leaders in the industry.”

Alongside her work with Solifi, Doyle is an active participant in industry associations, having been a member of SFNet for over 20 years and participating in Women in Secured Finance.

About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.