Competing for the biggest recognition: Indonesia’s sharpest FSI minds submit their nominations at WFIS Awards 2024

The WFIS Awards 2024 on Nov 13 at Raffles Jakarta celebrates Indonesia's financial sector talent with nine categories and industry leaders as judges.

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started as a platform to celebrate excellence across Indonesia’s financial sector has now become the most competitive space for the nation’s finest FSI professionals. Geared up for its second annual edition on 13 November at Raffles Jakarta, WFIS Awards 2024 is sure to leave a lasting impact on the industry.While nominations keep pouring in from numerous domains and financial institutions, the platform continues to maintain a very thorough screening procedure based on several pre-defined parameters.In the race to the top, FSI experts from across the country will be seen competing for 9 exclusive categories that are:• IT MAESTRO OF THE YEAR• GRC ADVOCATE OF THE YEAR• DATA & ANALYTICS LEADER OF THE YEAR• RETAIL BANKER OF THE YEAR• MARKETING LEADER OF THE YEAR• CYBER PRACTITIONER OF THE YEAR• CX INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR• WOMEN INFLUENCER IN FSI• WEALTH MANAGEMENT EXPERT OF THE YEARFurthermore, to maintain the platform’s high standards and an impartial judging procedure, iconic gurus from various spheres have been onboarded to form the esteemed jury for the award show. These great names include Richardus Eko Indrajit, Rector, Pradita University; Marsudi Wahyu Kisworo, Board of Governors, The National Research and Innovation Agency; Raine Renaldi, President, Indonesian Bankers Club; and Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman, Association of Digital Leader Indonesia.One of the jury members, Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman, Association of Digital Leader Indonesia recently expressed, “The award is granted as a recognition of hard work and achievement of the winner and nominees in the area of transformation and innovation in financial services industry.”Another jury member, the President of Indonesia Bankers Club, Raine Renaldi stated his views on the platform, “Currently, Indonesia is experiencing rapid progress in the world of financial technology, starting from payment gateways to new transaction systems. Of course, determining who deserves an award in the WFIS Awards is a challenge for me as a judge. An event like the World Financial Innovation Series deserves full appreciation from all of us.”The reason why WFIS Awards is the country’s premier award show is because the idea of getting rewarded in front of the most elite members of the industry holds an attraction like no other. These elite members comprise the most renowned financial sector professionals, influential C-suite profiles, most senior executives, reputed government officials, tech moguls and many others.Apart from applauding the winners, the WFIS Awards 2024 will also make the most grand arrangements for the entire industry to huddle together, raise a toast and unwind amidst a scrumptious spread of food and beverages. The evening will also come laced with some entertaining performances by popular dance troupes.While commenting on WFIS Awards 2024 - Indonesia, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO and Founder of the organizing body - Tradepass expressed, “It’s our greatest privilege to power this kind of award show for Indonesia’s great financial services industry. Considering the ongoing state of tech developments and financial innovation, the nation’s FSI heroes deserve no less than our praise and a platform where the industry can celebrate their excellence.”For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassAbout TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

