MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, September 30, 2024, to Monday, October 7, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 30, 2024, through Monday, September 7, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 30, 2024

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun and a Microtech Small Arms Micro Draco 7.62 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-146-650

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Condon Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old Darious Alexander Lewis, of Southeast, D.C., for Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-151-332

Tuesday, October 1, 2024

A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Delonte Javon Stringfellow, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-152-187

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Shane Pagues, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-152-270

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

A Beretta 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the intersection of H Street & Eighth Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Duane Antione Rorie, off Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-152-565

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-152-768

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Viqueze Dashaun Peyton, of Suitland, MD, for Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited and Pistol License Violation. CCN: 24-152-819

A Diamondback Arms DB-15 .556 caliber rifle was recovered in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-152-830

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 24-152-885

Thursday, October 3, 2024

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old D’Onte Batts, of Southeast, D.C., and 27-year-old Alvin Lamont Pringle, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 24-152-934

A Colt 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Dicarlo Frederick Dickerson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-152-946

A Colt .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 5400 block of Potomac Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 24-153-190

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun and two Glock 17 9mm caliber handguns were recovered in the 400 block of Burbank Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Kevin Eugene Mack, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP while Armed, Prohibited Possession of Certain Dangerous Weapons, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-153-295

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-153-341

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-153-355

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 24-153-374

Friday, October 4, 2024