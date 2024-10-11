[Pangyo Interview] VoiceMatch Leads a New Era of Audio Enhancement with Real-Time Mixing and Mastering Technology

Nathan Ko, CEO of VoiceMatch

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VoiceMatch (CEO Nathan Ko) is revolutionizing the audio enhancement market with its AI-based technology, which transforms the traditional audio editing process. By offering real-time mixing and mastering capabilities, VoiceMatch significantly reduces the time and costs associated with audio enhancement that requires its high expense and lengthy timelines.While AI integration in the music industry typically focuses on translation or pitch correction, VoiceMatch differentiates itself by concentrating on mixing and mastering. Nathan Ko, CEO of VoiceMatch, stated, “There are virtually no companies globally that use AI for mixing. We are the only company that can commercialize this technology.”In the existing market, audio editing costs can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars, with access to top engineers being extremely limited. To address this issue, VoiceMatch integrated the expertise of talented engineers worldwide into its AI platform. Users can upload their tracks, and the system automatically analyzes the genre and delivers automated mixing and mastering. According to the company, this allows users to experience high-quality audio output at prices ranging from 130,000 to 600,000 KRW (96.5~445.3 USD).VoiceMatch’s primary target includes influential audio engineers and composers worldwide. Ko anticipates, “These professionals will be the first to subscribe, and if they find that our technology surpasses traditional apprenticeship-style engineering, their loyalty will grow.” He also expects the service to expand to influencers and production agencies.Currently, VoiceMatch is in its closed beta testing phase, collaborating with over 30 engineers, musicians, and indie bands to validate its technology. The service is set for open beta release between December and January, targeting global users. The company plans to initially focus on the U.S. market, expanding to South America, China, Japan, and other regions.The recording industry represents a massive market, valued at around 110 trillion KRW(81.5 billion USD), but the traditional apprenticeship model has limited its growth potential. By leveraging AI technology, VoiceMatch aims to fill this gap by providing high-quality audio enhancement services at more affordable prices, thereby expanding the market.“Our goal is to enable more people to access high-quality audio technology in an era where anyone can become a singer,” Ko said. “AI engineering will unlock the future of the audio market.”VoiceMatch continues to grow in the global music market, staying abreast of technology trends within Pangyo’s AI ecosystem. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do’s representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange “In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo’s companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

