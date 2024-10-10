Identity, Inc.'s Substance Abuse Prevention Program will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” on Radio America

MARYLAND, October 10 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 10, 2024

The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Nora Morales, program director at Identity, Inc.; and Pedro Rodriguez, consul of El Salvador. The show will air on Friday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

The radio program will start by featuring Identity, Inc.'s substance abuse prevention program, which offers free counseling for Montgomery County families dealing with youth substance abuse. Professional assistance is provided to help young individuals overcome addiction through treatment, rehabilitation, and emotional support, regardless of immigration status or health insurance. Program Director Nora Morales will be sharing all the information, and additional information can be obtained by calling 301-272-4190.

The radio program will conclude with information regarding the upcoming "Jornada Extraordinaria" at the Consulate General of El Salvador. This event is intended to offer expanded customer service availability. Apart from the regular operating hours from Monday through Friday, the consulate will also be available on Saturday, October 26, at its office located at 926 Philadelphia Ave. in Silver Spring. Salvadorans will have the opportunity to apply for a passport, personal identification card, or power of attorney. Consul Pedro Rodríguez will share further details.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.