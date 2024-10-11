Olympiastadion Berlin: The Ultimate Stadium Experience For Everyone

Olympiastadion Berlin

First certified by Green Globe in 2018, the former Olympic stadium has undergone extensive renovations to provide easy accessibility for all visitors.

Our aim in terms of accessibility was not just to meet the objectives written down in a document, but to meet the actual requirements of those who will benefit from these renovations.” — Timo Rohwedder, Managing Director of Olympiastadion Berlin

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe recently recertified the Olympiastadion Berlin. First certified by Green Globe in 2018, the former Olympic stadium has undergone extensive renovations to provide easy accessibility for all visitors. Recently, the focus has been on breaking down barriers. Through various renovation measures, infrastructural conditions were created to enable a large number of members of the local community to actively participate in what is happening at the stadium. More and better wheelchair spaces as well as new spaces for accompanying people have been created. At the same time, priority seating has been set up for people with reduced mobility for the first time ever in the Olympiastadion. The toilet areas in the lower tier, which have also been redesigned, offer a total increase in capacity of 31% across all stakeholder groups. In the spirit of inclusion, additional barrier-free toilets, gender-neutral toilet areas as well as two “toilets for all” were installed.Timo Rohwedder, Managing Director of Olympiastadion Berlin, “Our aim in terms of accessibility was not just to meet the objectives written down in a document, but to meet the actual requirements of those who will benefit from these renovations now and in the future, improving the stadium experience for everyone.”Priority SeatingJust as a society changes, event venues must embrace change and create conditions that correspond to reality and welcome all members of society. Spaces for wheelchair users has been increased providing better visibility for everyone. The stadium now has 228 spaces for wheelchairs whereas previously there were 168, that is 36% more capacity in total than before.Easy Access Seats are another new modern touch. These seats cater for people with permanent or temporary mobility restrictions, such as pregnant women, elderly people or people with a broken leg. There is a total of 348 Easy Access Seats or at least 174 seats if patrons are accompanied by another person or carer. A special feature of these seats is that there isn’t a row of seats directly in front of them. The extra space provides generous leg room and options such as accommodating walking aids, assistance dogs etc. Easy Access Seats are located directly at the respective block entrances, no stairs need to be used and the distance to amenities and toilets is minimized.Toilets To Suit EverybodyWhen it comes to toilets, not only people with disabilities benefit from the modernization, but everyone in general. There has been an increase in the number of accessible toilets by 250%. All toilet facilities in the lower ring of the stadium were redesigned and converted and two "toilets for all" with lifting facilities for people with complex disabilities have been installed. Furthermore, 24 gender-neutral toilets are now also available at three locations.Digital Signage and Low Kiosk CountersOlympiastadion Berlin has introduced the use of digital advertising and information systems to improve the stadium experience. Digital signage has added value at various levels from wayfinding to directional signage, advertising and entertainment. Digital signage has increased the level of service and comfort for patrons visiting the stadium. Communicating catering and event information to visitors is much easier now and sharing essential information about topics such as safety instructions is simplified with screens featuring high contrast colors to assist reading by visually impaired people.There is also improved accessibility for wheelchair users and children at the catering kiosks. All kiosks in the lower ring and upper ring each have lowered counter windows so that food and drinks can easily be served to adults in wheelchairs and children.ContactJulia KämpfCorporate Communications and MarketingOlympiastadion Berlin GmbHOlympischer Platz 314053 BerlinGermanyE-Mail: Kaempf@olympiastadion.berlinWeb: https://olympiastadion.berlin

