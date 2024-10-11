Gov. Justice signs House Bill 201 to provide $10 million for Communities In Schools West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV — During his administration update briefing today, Gov. Jim Justice signed House Bill 201, which provides $10 million to the Communities In Schools West Virginia program. Communities In Schools West Virginia is First Lady Cathy Justice's primary initiative, which took root in West Virginia in 2018. Today, the program operates in all 55 counties, providing essential resources to at-risk students and helping them stay in school and succeed. West Virginia is the only state in the country to have CIS operating in every county. "Cathy truly deserves all the recognition in the world for her commitment to Communities In Schools," Gov. Justice said. "Over the years, we've had the honor to visit tons of CIS schools, meeting thousands of students and teachers in every corner of West Virginia. We've witnessed first-hand the heart that goes into this program. We see that our students know there are people who genuinely love and care for them, and that makes a huge difference. I am beyond proud of Cathy. It's her vision that paved the way for this Communities In Schools success story. These funds allow the program to keep going, and I would urge lawmakers for evermore to continue supporting this program, because without question it is working. Let's keep it going." “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to see Communities In Schools thrive across all 55 counties of West Virginia," First Lady Cathy Justice said. "The positive impact on our students is undeniable. This program ensures that every child, no matter their background or circumstances, has a strong support system within their school. The investment in CIS is an investment in our future, and I’m incredibly grateful for the continued support from our state leaders and educators. Together, we’re making a real difference for West Virginia’s students.” Yesterday, First Lady Cathy Justice presented her final Communities In Schools progress report to the West Virginia State Board of Education, expressing gratitude for their ongoing support. She and Governor Justice encouraged the Board to continue advocating for the success of the program in the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.