Governor Justice announces fall trout stockings and return of Monster Trout Contest

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will begin fall trout stockings during the weeks of Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. The third annual Monster Trout Contest will also return at the same time. During these two weeks, the WVDNR will stock 35,000 pounds of trout weighing 1-2 pounds and 6,500 pounds of monster trout weighing 3-6 pounds at 40 lakes and streams around the state. "This is absolutely one of my favorite times of the year," Gov. Justice said. "Our trout program keeps getting bigger and better, and this year will be no exception. It's a great opportunity for folks to enjoy our beautiful waters and try their luck at catching trophy-sized or even monster trout for some amazing prizes. West Virginia is truly a world-class fishing destination, so get out there and make some memories." The WVDNR will tag 100 monster trout with a bright pink tag. Anglers who catch one of these fish and submit a photo with the tag number online will be eligible to win a prize, five of whom will be selected to win a grand prize, such as a weekend cabin stay at a West Virginia State Park or a Cabela's prize package. Entries must be submitted by Friday, November 22.

