Gov. Justice thanks Commerce Secretary James Bailey for his tenure, announces Nick Preservati as acting replacement

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced that Department of Commerce Secretary James Bailey, who has served in the position since 2022, will be stepping down from his role. The Governor expressed his gratitude for Sec. Bailey's efforts and wished him well in his future endeavors. Nick Preservati has been appointed as the acting Secretary for the Department of Commerce. He currently serves as the Executive Director of the West Virginia Office of Energy. "I want to take a moment to t​hank Secretary Bailey for all of his hard work over the years," Gov. Justice said. "I think of James as a good friend. He's highly qualified and has done an excellent job at Commerce. I wish him nothing but the best. James will undoubtedly be very successful in the future, and I couldn't be happier for him and his family. He's done an outstanding job in his role as Secretary, leading some really big efforts.” “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of West Virginia as part of Governor Justice’s administration,” Sec. Bailey said. “With leadership and guidance from Governor Justice, I was empowered to work every day to make West Virginia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I have no doubt that we have accomplished that, and I couldn’t be more grateful for that opportunity.” During his tenure, Sec. Bailey took the lead on many of Gov. Justice’s top initiatives, helping bring a record number of jobs and investments to West Virginia, expanding workforce development across the state, advancing large energy projects, and improving West Virginia State Parks with over $250 million in investments. Under Gov. Justice's leadership, Sec. Bailey also led efforts to secure record funds for the Division of Forestry to improve wildfire prevention. He fought to protect natural resources and critical programs like trout stocking and the West Virginia Wildlife Center. Sec. Bailey’s last day serving the State of West Virginia will be October 18, 2024.

