Gov. Justice celebrates West Virginia’s Paranormal Trail being met with great interest

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia's new Paranormal Trail is already seeing tremendous popularity with more than 4,300 people signed up to chase infamous haunts throughout the state. An accompanying digital passport allows visitors to check in at haunted locations, earning points and unlocking exciting prizes along the way. Nearly 800 spook-seekers have already checked in on digital passports. To experience the haunts of West Virginia and uncover chilling tales, travelers can register to participate in the West Virginia Paranormal Trail online and instantly receive the digital passport via email or text.

