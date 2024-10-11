Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,565 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,601 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice celebrates West Virginia’s Paranormal Trail being met with great interest

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that West Virginia's new Paranormal Trail is already seeing tremendous popularity with more than 4,300 people signed up to chase infamous haunts throughout the state.

An accompanying digital passport allows visitors to check in at haunted locations, earning points and unlocking exciting prizes along the way. Nearly 800 spook-seekers have already checked in on digital passports.

To experience the haunts of West Virginia and uncover chilling tales, travelers can register to participate in the West Virginia Paranormal Trail online and instantly receive the digital passport via email or text.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice celebrates West Virginia’s Paranormal Trail being met with great interest

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more