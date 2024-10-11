Gov. Justice awards over $16 million in Victims of Crime Act grants to 82 agencies

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has awarded $16,707,149.00 in Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grant funds to 82 projects statewide. VOCA funds provide direct services like counseling, personal advocacy, court advocacy, client transportation, and support services to victims of crimes including domestic violence, sexual violence, child abuse, and elder abuse. The funds will also support assistance to victims as they move through the criminal justice system. A portion of Funding was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Office for Victims of Crime and a portion was provided by the Office of the Governor and the West Virginia Legislature as state supplemental funds. The VOCA grant program is administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services’ Justice and Community Services Section. Funds were awarded to the following: A Child’s Place CASA – $50,650.00

Funding will be utilized to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for abused and neglected children. Barbour County Commission – $41,160.00

Funding will be utilized to assist victims of crime including but not limited to court notification personal advocacy information referrals transportation and victim compensation fund applications. Branches Domestic Violence Shelter – $678,753.00

Funding will be utilized for crisis intervention services, a hotline, legal advocacy counseling outreach services, support groups, assistance with court accompaniment in five counties, follow-up services, and assistance with housing, employment, and medical and financial needs of crime victims. Burlington United Methodist Family Services – $80,783.00

Funding will be utilized to provide community partnership of intake investigation and follow-up services for victims of child abuse ages 3-17 in Hampshire Mineral and Pendleton counties. Cabell County Commission – $217,910.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services such as crisis intervention information referral, criminal justice support, advocacy assistance with filing crime victim compensation claims, personal advocacy restitution, the return of items held in evidence, victim impact statements, and victim rights. Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. – $284,416.00

Funding will be utilized to provide quality victim advocacy and forensic interviewing services to Kanawha and Jackson County child victims of abuse through the funding of family advocates, a forensic interviewer, and a therapist. CASA for Children – $196,447.00

Funding will be utilized for recruiting, training, and supporting volunteers to represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in the First and Second Judicial Circuit Courts. CASA of Marion County – $93,413.00

Funding will be utilized for recruiting and training community volunteers who are appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interest of child victims in civil abuse and neglect proceedings. CASA of the Eastern Panhandle – $350,437.00

Funding will be utilized for recruiting, training, and empowering community volunteers to advocate for children who have experienced abuse and neglect in the Eastern Panhandle. CASA for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit – $91,285.00

Funding will be utilized to increase advocacy services for child victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional abuse, verbal abuse, as well as child neglect, including medical, educational, and substance abuse. CHANGE, Inc. – $124,860.00

Funding will be utilized to ensure abused children in Brooke and Hancock Counties receive child-centered services that focus on their individual needs by assessing, investigating, and offering a coordinated service response to the physical, emotional, and legal dimensions of child abuse. CHANGE, Inc. – $57,570.00

Funding will be utilized to provide free, confidential, 24-hour specialized services to domestic violence victims in Hancock and Brooke County, including crisis intervention, community referrals, and help with filing for victims' compensation and protection orders. Child and Youth Advocacy Center – $207,834.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and support the agency's mission of ending child abuse in Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties. Child Protect of Mercer County – $146,000.00

Funding will be utilized to mend the lives of child victims of abuse in Mercer County through the funding of various positions and expenses at the Mercer County Child Advocacy Center. ChildLaw Services – $164,371.00

Funding will be utilized to provide legal, social, and therapeutic services to child victims of domestic violence, neglect, and physical/sexual abuse in Putnam, Mercer, and McDowell Counties. Children’s Home Society of West Virginia – $204,197.00

Funding will be utilized to encourage and facilitate the multidisciplinary team approach to the investigation and response to child abuse allegations. Comprehensive Women’s Service Council – $563,821.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, and sexual assault with an emphasis on outreach. CONTACT Huntington – $553,672.00

Funding will be utilized to provide free and confidential direct advocacy and support services for victims of sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. Cornerstone Family Interventions – $152,350.00

Funding will be utilized to provide services to the victims of crime in Boone and Lincoln Counties regardless of their ability to pay for services rendered or the availability of insurance. Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center – $673,041.00

Funding will be utilized to provide victims and survivors the resources necessary to effectively cope with the personal, social, emotional, and legal ramifications of victimization. Family Counseling Connection – $319,464.00

Funding will be utilized to provide therapy services to victims of crime. Family Crisis Center – $306,529.00

Funding will be utilized to continue providing direct services to victims of violent crimes, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, and human trafficking and to provide public awareness and networks on behalf of victims. Family Crisis Intervention Center of Region V – $367,511.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct service advocates in Wood, Jackson, Ritchie, Wirt, Tyler, and Pleasants Counties who will provide allowable trauma-informed core services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking, and human trafficking. Family Refuge Center – $561,377.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, abuse in later life, exploitation, stalking, and dating violence. Family Service of Goodwill Industries – $111,240.00

Funding will be utilized to provide therapy to victims of violence, sexual/physical abuse, spousal abuse, and survivors of childhood trauma. Greenbrier County Commission – $43,172.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to victims of crime via a prosecution- based advocate, coordinate access to prosecutors, contact persons for victims, and provide institution and legal information for victims in Greenbrier County. Greenbrier County Commission – $47,037.00

Funding will be utilized to support a victim advocate in the Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department who will continue to serve as a guide, liaison, and contact person for victims, while also making appropriate referrals to better serve victims as needed. Hancock County Commission – $161,895.00

Funding will be utilized to provide assistance and support to all victims of crime in Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio Counties. Harmony House – $176,956.00

Funding will be utilized to provide a victim-centered, child-appropriate approach to victim services to reduce the effect of crime on children, adults with developmental disabilities, and non-offending members by providing advocacy including therapeutic intervention and forensic interviewing at no cost to the victims and their families. Harmony Mental Health – $285,000.00

Funding will be utilized to increase access to trauma-informed professionals, therapeutic and medication management, supportive counseling, and group services for victims of crime. Harrison County CASA Program – $124,955.00

Funding will be utilized to fund critical advocacy for children named in child abuse and neglect proceedings. Harrison County Child Advocacy Center – $336,533.00

Funding will be utilized to increase support to child victims of crime and their protecting caregivers by providing a coordinated, comprehensive response to allegations of child maltreatment in Harrison, Doddridge, Taylor, and Barbour Counties. HOPE Inc. Task Force on Domestic Violence – $584,476.00

Funding will be utilized to provide comprehensive services to domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse victims, including those victims in underserved population groups. Jackson County Commission – $36,500.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services for victims of crimes including referrals, personal, court, and legal advocacy, as well as help in filing compensation claims and working with counselors to assist victims in court situations. Jefferson County Commission – $114,109.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to all victims of crime but emphasize serving the needs of victims of violent crimes and under-served populations. Just for Kids – $320,429.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to children and families who are victims of sexual abuse and other criminal abuse. Kanawha County Commission – $61,185.00

Funding will be utilized to employ one full-time advocate and one part-time advocate at the Kanawha Prosecuting Attorney's Office to ensure victims are informed and involved with the criminal justice system throughout the entire process. Kanawha County Commission – $105,520.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, strangulation, malicious wounding, property crimes, and survivors of homicide victims via law enforcement. Legal Aid of West Virginia – $759,441.00

Funding will be utilized to collaborate with local victims' programs to address service gaps and support victims with legal services. Logan County Child Advocacy Center – $171,446.00

Funding will be utilized to provide specialized services for child abuse victims, adult survivors of childhood abuse, and identified adult victims of violent crime and the underserved. Logan County Commission – $51,704.00

Funding will be utilized to employ one full-time and one part-time system-based victim advocate in the prosecutor's office to provide victims with information, notification, referrals, shelter, relocation, court accompaniment, and claim filing. Logan County Commission – $37,827.00

Funding will be utilized to fund one full-time victim advocate in the sheriff’s department to provide direct services to victims of crime while assisting law enforcement agencies by providing information and notification, referrals, individual advocacy, and support. Marion County Children's Advocacy Center – $165,299.00

Funding will be utilized to provide forensic interviews, victim advocacy, case coordination, and supportive services for child victims of sexual and physical abuse and their protective families. Marion County Commission – $60,320.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to all crime victims in the county to help navigate the judicial system and act as a liaison for the prosecuting attorney and law enforcement. Mason County Commission – $45,350.00

Funding will be utilized to employ one full-time victim advocate who provides information, direction, and support to crime victims during the judicial process. Mercer County Commission – $221,240.00

Funding will be utilized to guide and serve all victims of crime and survivors through the complex criminal justice process from start to finish. Mineral County CASA – $135,674.00

Funding will be utilized to recruit and train community-based volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children within the Mineral County circuit courts. Mingo County Commission – $31,691.00

Funding will be utilized to employ a full-time victim advocate in the prosecutor's office to assist victims through the judicial process by informing them of their rights as victims and providing information about their particular cases and the steps necessary to resolve them. Mingo County Commission – $25,895.00

Funding will be utilized to employ a full-time victim advocate in the sheriff's department to assist victims at the onset of a case and reduce the number of victims not reported/not tracked throughout the justice process. Monongalia Child Advocacy Center – $262,672.00

Funding will be utilized to provide forensic interviewing, family advocacy, and therapy to child abuse victims to promote resiliency and decrease the costly negative long-term effects of abuse. Monongalia County Commission – $125,730.00

Funding will be utilized to provide support/information services to victims through advocacy, crisis intervention, referrals, crime compensation, notifications, impact statements, and court presentations. Monongalia County Youth Services Center – $178,858.00

Funding will be utilized to provide consistency and support to children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect. Mothers Against Drunk Driving – $48,162.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct support to victims of impaired driving crashes and DWI/child endangerment crimes including crisis intervention, criminal justice advocacy, victim tributes, and referrals. Mountain CAP of West Virginia – $85,465.00

Funding will be utilized to provide forensic interviewing, support and resources for children and their non-offending caregivers, referrals, trauma-focutilized therapy, and outreach to the community. Nicholas County Family Resource Network – $113,083.00

Funding will be utilized to support a well-trained, highly functioning multi-disciplinary team (MDT) through memorandums of understanding, team training, and providing self-care for each discipline involved in the MDT. North Star Child Advocacy Center – $227,273.00

Funding will be utilized to provide a child-friendly, safe, and neutral environment where law enforcement and child protective service workers can observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of abuse. Ohio County Commission – $39,215.00

Funding will be utilized to offer guidance, support, and assistance to victims of crime through information, advocating, and allowing the victim to have a voice in the legal system. Preston County Commission – $44,205.00

Funding will be utilized to employ a victim advocate to assist all crime victims who are predominantly underserved and suffer from poor access to services either due to the rural nature of the county or their limited education. Putnam County Commission – $69,200.00

Funding will be utilized to employ staff at the prosecutor's office to aid victims of all crimes regarding their rights and resources available as provided by statute to serve as a liaison between the victim and the prosecutor in charge of their case in Putnam County. Putnam County Commission – $36,028.00

Funding will be utilized to employ a position at the sheriff's office to act as a direct and immediate line to victims for accessing victims' services, both government and nonprofit; to inform the victim of their rights and available resources, help navigate the criminal justice system and to act as a liaison between the victim and law enforcement. Randolph County Commission – $47,398.00

Funding will be utilized to continue to provide support advocacy and information to victims of crime throughout the judicial process. Randolph County Children's Advocacy Center – $72,123.00

Funding will be utilized to provide expanded intervention support and advocacy to children who have been victims, their non-offending caregivers, and adult victims with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center – $662,352.00

Funding will be utilized to provide community-based comprehensive programs for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, and other victims of violent crimes and temporary emergency shelters in Monongalia Preston and Taylor Counties. REACHH Family Resource Center – $70,952.00

Funding will be utilized to provide child victims (and their non-offending family members) of physical abuse, sexual abuse, negligence, and domestic violence with counseling, case management, forensic interviews, and advocacy. Roane County Commission – $28,000.00

Funding will be utilized to employ a full-time victim advocate in the prosecutor’s office to assist victims of crime with scheduling transportation and barriers as they arise. STOP Abusive Family Environments – $421,714.00

Funding will be utilized to provide services of advocacy crisis intervention case management emergency shelter and criminal justice advocacy to victims of domestic violence sexual assault stalking elder abuse and human trafficking. Stop the Hurt – $81,265.00

Funding will be utilized to provide advocacy to child victims and their families with forensic interviews, forensic medical exams, home visits, and parental visitations. Team for West Virginia Children – $509,821.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services to approximately 950 child abuse victims by supporting trained CASA volunteers to advocate for children until they are in safe, loving, and permanent homes. Tug Valley Recovery Shelter Association – $215,071.00

Funding will be utilized to provide an array of services 24/7 to victims of domestic violence sexual assault child abuse dating violence and underserved communities. Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center – $247,763.00

Funding will be utilized to provide free, confidential, and comprehensive services, including hotline advocacy, counseling, and support, to victims of sexual violence. Upshur County Commission – $38,595.00

Funding will be utilized to notify crime victims of criminal charges, provide personal safety planning, assist with court accompaniment, assist with court notifications of changes in case status, obtain restitution, and make referrals. Voices for Children – $101,136.00

Funding will be utilized to advocate for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect and to ensure their well-being and best interests are met while out of the home. West Virginia Child Advocacy Network – $209,346.00

Funding will be utilized to support a comprehensive statewide project aimed at expanding child advocacy services to underserved areas and enhancing the quality of services provided to victims of child abuse in the 46 counties already served by a child advocacy center. Wetzel County Commission – $82,977.00

Funding will be utilized to provide support to child victims of abuse and their protective caregivers by ensuring victims have access to all CAC core forensic interviews advocacy and referral services. Women's Aid in Crisis – $614,548.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services, including shelter advocacy and a 24/7 crisis hotline to victims/survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, dating violence, child abuse, human trafficking, and stalking, with a focus on underserved populations experiencing abuse in six counties. Wood County Commission – $73,436.00

Funding will employ a full-time victim advocate and an assistant victim advocate to serve approximately 5,500 crime victims. West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence – $250,000.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct legal services housing and emergency financial assistance to survivors and victims of crime and support the domestic violence orientation training program. West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – $179,661.00

Funding will be utilized to provide direct services throughout the state while networking with county prosecutors, law enforcement agencies, advocates and service providers to continue to share information to better assist victims and the safety of the public and communities in all 55 counties. West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services – $263,311.00

Funding will be utilized to broaden the range of services available by trained trauma-informed professionals to sexual assault victims by increasing training and support for advocates and sexual assault forensic examiners. Wyoming County Commission – $32,700.00

Funding will be utilized to provide victims with criminal justice and personal advocacy support services crisis counseling crime victim's compensation and to educate individuals about their rights. YWCA of Wheeling – $273,367.00

Funding will be utilized to provide safety and victim services through Madden House Emergency Safe Shelter and will offer and provide support services to all ages and bring awareness to domestic violence and dating violence within our community. YWCA of Charleston – $320,673.00

Funding will be utilized to provide both emergency and comprehensive support services to victims of domestic violence.

