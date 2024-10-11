FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ANIMATED FEATURE “UNICORN BOY”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the animated coming-of-age LGBTQ+-themed fantasy feature UNICORN BOY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 11, 2024

Animated Coming-of-Age LGBTQ+-Themed Fantasy Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and on DVD on October 11, 2024

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the animated coming-of-age LGBTQ+-themed fantasy feature UNICORN BOY, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on October 11, 2024.

UNICORN BOY is a coming-of-age animated feature geared to young adults which explores the complexity of first heartbreak and gender identity, created and animated entirely by the imaginative Matty Kiel. The story follows Matty, a down-on-their-luck artist, distraught by a recent breakup, who is magically sucked into a unicorn-run alternate dimension. Now, Matty must work with a new unicorn friend to conquer a dark force, bringing peace to their kingdom and emotional stability to their bleak Silver Lake life. This auteur-driven portrait of one’s former self is a beautiful reflection of the challenges that come along with growth and self-discovery.

Written and directed by Matty Kiel, UNICORN BOY was produced by Kiel and Neil Garguilo. Michael Hughes, Brian Mandle, Donovan Mannato and Andrew McElroy served as Executive Producers, Kristin Sanchez as Co-Producer and Dimitri Smith scored the film, which was made under the Kiel Garguilo production banner.

The cast features Kiel (‘Matty’), Patton Oswalt (‘King Uniturius’), Maria Bamford (‘Queen Junipero’), Sethward (‘Sethward’), Cindy Paola (‘Peanut Butter Sparkle’), Harold Perrineau (‘Guard Pantius’), Michelle Trachtenberg (‘Violet’), Parvesh Cheena (‘Tarliul’/‘Sunriel’/‘Parsadio’), Sarah Natochenny (‘Prince Purpleton’), Katie Leclerc (‘Hope’), Brett Davern (‘Shine’), Beau Mirchoff (‘Oak’), Neil Garguilo (‘General Aldebaran’/‘Neighbor’/‘Bugs’), Nancy Hale (‘Nancy’), Mark Sipka (‘Mark’), Kristin Sanchez (‘Deer’/‘Bunny’/‘Star’/‘Tattoo Woman’), Sean Cowhig (‘Fish Bug’), Alyssa Sabo (‘Butterflies’ / ‘Alyssa’), Marshall Givens (‘Llama’/‘Gauge Nose Guy’) Chris Alvarado (‘Juice’/‘Coffee Cashier’), and Sinead De Vries (‘Popcorn Eater’).

“UNICORN BOY quite literally illustrates the emotions swirling around my head at the hardest time of my life,” said filmmaker Matty Kiel. “My hope was to spin that emotional detention into something freeing and life affirming. And in dedicating many years to making and releasing it, I have learned more than I could have imagined about what makes me happy and healthy. I’ve gained family, insights and more self love than I could have dreamed though bring the characters in the film to life.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire UNICORN BOY directly with Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick of Impossible Dream Entertainment.

UNICORN BOY trailer (YouTube): www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQwvAVJSTjM

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

