U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Pete Sessions for Texas’ 17th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Pete Sessions to represent Texas’ Seventeenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Congressman Pete Sessions has always been a champion for free enterprise in Congress. He’s a proven leader for his constituents and businesses in the 17th district of Texas by standing up for pro-growth solutions such as protecting small business from excessive federal regulatory overreach and supporting sound economic policy solutions," said John Gonzales, Executive Director with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to support Congressman Sessions in his re-election campaign, and we look forward to working together in the 119th Congress to pass legislation that will benefit all hardworking job creators in Central Texas and all Americans."

“The United States Chamber of Commerce is a leader and flag bearer for capitalism. America’s future for economic growth, innovation and sales around the world flourishes with an agenda for free enterprise and rule of law,” said Rep. Sessions. “I am proud to receive their endorsement.”

