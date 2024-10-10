U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Scott Peters for California’s 50th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Scott Peters to represent California’s Fiftieth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Congressman Scott Peters in California’s 50th Congressional District," said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Sr. Political Strategist at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Representative Peters has been a longtime advocate for job creators in San Diego County and a proven problem solver who’s willing to work across the aisle to tackle challenging issues. We appreciate Congressman Peters’ leadership on important issues like trade and permitting reform, and we look forward to continuing our work together in the 119th Congress.”

“Every San Diegan deserves a fair shot at economic security and prosperity. We’re fortunate to have so many diverse businesses in San Diego, both large and small, and I’m working to ensure they can continue to create good jobs for working families and power our economy,” said Rep. Peters. “I'll continue to work with our business owners and workers to ensure both thrive. I thank the U.S. Chamber for endorsing my campaign and recognizing my commitment to working across the aisle to advance commonsense solutions that support economic development and innovation.”

“Congressman Peters is a reliable partner and dedicated advocate for San Diego’s business community – and the overall community - and is committed to ensuring the voice of our binational region is well represented in Washington D.C. His practical and thoughtful approach to governing coupled with his ability to work across the aisle are reasons why he receives broad support from the business community,” said Jerry Sanders, President and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“From the time he was first elected to the San Diego City Council in 2000, Congressman Peters has maintained a steadfast commitment to enhancing our city for the benefit of all San Diegans. His tenure on the City Council and with the Port District resulted in positive improvements and he has continually been an influential and business-friendly leader,” said Tom and Colton Sudberry, owners of Sudberry Properties. “He understands the complex issues facing our binational region and promotes policies that foster economic growth, job creation and the necessary infrastructure to move our city forward. As part of the local business community, we know he is working tirelessly to ensure we are supported and heard in Washington D.C.”

