U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Carlos Gimenez for Florida’s 28th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Carlos Gimenez to represent Florida’s Twenty-Eighth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Carlos Gimenez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President & Managing Director for Regional Government Affairs.  "Representative Gimenez has been a champion for small business, cutting taxes and burdensome regulations, and is a key leader in supporting growth and opportunity for his constituents. We are proud to stand with him and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress." 

“I'm honored to have earned the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Congressman Gimenez. "For too long, our small businesses have been trampled by rising prices and disrupted supply chains. As Mayor of Miami-Dade County and now as a Member of Congress, I have always stood shoulder to shoulder with our local businesses and have fought for them every step of the way. Together, we will bring our economy back and champion a prosperous future for the next generation of business owners and hard-working families."  

