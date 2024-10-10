Congratulatory Letter from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Taye Atskeselassie Amde, 10 October 2024

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to congratulate the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia His Excellency Taye Atskeselassie Amde on his appointment. The text of the letter is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 October 2024

His Excellency Taye Atskeselassie Amde

President

Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Your Excellency

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Singapore and Ethiopia enjoy a longstanding friendship, underpinned by regular people-to-people exchanges at all levels. This year, we marked the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the Official Visit of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali to Singapore in June. Both sides had a good discussion on how to strengthen relations through cooperation in air connectivity, tourism, governance, and education. I am confident that with your strong support, we will bring our bilateral relationship to new heights.

I am glad to have met you during the Official Visit in your capacity then as Minister of Foreign Affairs. I look forward to meeting you again and wish you success in your new appointment.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM