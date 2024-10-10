DLE establishes Gun Tip Line
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
October 10, 2024
Department of Law Enforcement Establishes Gun Tip Line
HONOLULU – The Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) has established a Gun Tip Line for people to make anonymous reports of illegal gun ownership and gun crimes.
“The Gun Tip Line offers another way the public can assist law enforcement in protecting our neighborhoods,” said DLE Director Jordan Lowe. “Guns that have been stolen, guns that haven’t been registered and guns in the wrong hands are often used to commit crimes. The consequences can be tragic. So, if you see something, send something to the Gun Tip Line and help us make Hawai‘i safer.”
There are several ways to report a gun tip.
- Call or text the Gun Tip Line at 808-427-4018.
- Submit a tip on the DLE website at law.hawaii.gov.
- Download the Saferwatch app where tipsters can submit photographs and videos with their tips.
All tips are confidential. All tipsters may remain anonymous.
People reporting tips are encouraged to leave detailed information including the names of those in possession of illegal guns or committing gun crimes, a location where those people may be found and a description of the guns. Tipsters may leave their name and phone number if they would like to be contacted.
In emergency situations that require immediate assistance, people are still advised to call 9-1-1.
