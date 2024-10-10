Governor Ivey Deploys First Responders to Florida, Sends Additional Alabama National Guard to North Carolina

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced she has deployed a 57-person Type III Urban Search and Rescue Task Force to Florida as the state recovers from Hurricanes Milton and Helene. The governor also activated additional Alabama National Guard (ALNG) Soldiers to assist with the Hurricane Helene response in North Carolina.

“Alabamians do not hesitate to lend help when our neighbors are in need. I am proud we have the Alabama National Guard and first responders supporting the efforts in both North Carolina and Florida,” said Governor Ivey. “I pray for the safety of our Alabama Guard, first responders, linemen and other volunteers, and I pray for all the states recovering from these devastating hurricanes.”

Governor Ivey’s additional activation to North Carolina includes a 16-person team from the 20th Special Forces Group to perform multi-role operations in remote areas as part of the ongoing response to Hurricane Helene. A prior authorization sent the ALNG’s 13-person Fatality Search and Recovery Team to operate in the Lake Lure area of North Carolina.

The governor remains willing and ready to offer any other assistance, as needed.

###