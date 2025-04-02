Governor Ivey Delivers Another Win for Alabama Families, Signs Historic Paid Parental Leave into Law

MONTGOMERY – Surrounded by working parents, teachers and public servants from across the state, Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law SB199, the Alabama Public Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, officially delivering on a key promise she made in her state of the state address and marking another win for Alabama families.

“In Alabama, we are committed to strengthening families and supporting those who serve our state,” said Governor Ivey. “This new law reflects our values. No parent should have to choose between their paycheck and spending time with their newly welcomed child. Today, Alabama sends a clear message: We value families, and we value our workforce.”

Sponsored by state Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver, this law will provide paid parental leave for eligible public employees, including teachers and state workers.

Under the law:

Female employees will receive eight weeks of paid parental leave in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child.

in connection with the birth, stillbirth or miscarriage of her child. Male employees will receive two weeks of paid parental leave in those same circumstances.

in those same circumstances. Adoptive parents of a child aged three or younger will also be eligible for parental leave – eight weeks for one parent and two weeks for the other at the choice of the parents, if both are eligible employees.

This law also includes a return-to-work provision, requiring employees to return for at least eight weeks after taking leave, with exceptions in certain circumstances, including serious health conditions.

State Sen. Vivian Figures (D-Mobile) sponsored the bill in the Alabama Senate.

“Paid leave is an essential tool for workforce and economic growth, providing education and state employees with the opportunity to care for their newborn or newly adopted child without worrying about unnecessary financial strain,” said Sen. Figures. “It was a pleasure to work with Representative Ginny Shaver and Governor Ivey to pass this meaningful legislation. I am proud that my colleagues in the Legislature joined us in making paid leave the law of the land for hardworking education and state employees in Alabama.”

State Rep. Ginny Shaver (R-Leesburg) sponsored the House version of the bill.

“I want to congratulate Governor Ivey and my colleagues in the Legislature for helping Alabama take this significant step forward for working families in our state. By providing paid parental leave for state employees and education employees, we are not only recognizing the fundamental importance of family, but also investing in the well-being and stability of our workforce,” said Rep. Shaver. “This new law embodies our values and reinforces our commitment to fostering stronger families and supporting our public servants.”

During Governor Ivey’s 2025 state of the state address, she called on the Alabama Legislature to pass a good, responsible parental leave bill to support both state workers and teachers. SB199 passed with overwhelming support from the Alabama Legislature.

Providing paid parental leave to public employees was a recommendation included in the Final Report of the Governor’s Study Group on Efficiency in State Government as a way to increase the recruitment and retention of public employees.

“This is a proud day for Alabama families, and I want to thank Sen. Vivian Figures and Rep. Ginny Shaver for championing this effort from the very start,” added Governor Ivey. Their leadership and commitment to doing what’s right for our teachers, state workers and most importantly, our children, made this bill a reality. Together, we’re building a stronger Alabama.”

SB199, the Alabama Public Employee Paid Parental Leave Act of 2025, will go into effect July 1, 2025.

A photo of today’s bill signing is attached.

Video of the governor signing SB199 can be downloaded here.