Governor Ivey Releases GenAI Task Force Final Report

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday released the final report of the Governor’s Task Force on Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). The task force was created by executive order (Executive Order 738) in February 2024 to understand how state executive-branch agencies are currently using GenAI, to encourage the responsible and effective use of the technology and to recommend policies and procedures for its use in the executive branch going forward.

“Here in Alabama, we’re booming with growth. From big businesses moving to Alabama, to rebuilding infrastructure and cutting-edge research, Alabama is staying on top of the game and will continue to be an industry leader, especially in the ethical use of artificial intelligence,” said Governor Ivey. “I am proud of the hard work that our state leaders put into exploring the constructive possibilities for GenAI in the executive branch.”

The Office of Information Technology (OIT) Secretary Daniel Urquhart chaired the GenAI Task Force comprised of Governor’s Cabinet officials, members of the Alabama State Legislature and higher education representatives. Four interconnected working groups were also established to help meet the task force’s goals satisfactorily and efficiently. These groups focused on policies and governance, data management and ownership, responsible and ethical use, as well as workforce education and training.

The GenAI Task Force held four official meetings, and an additional twenty working group meetings, which occurred over the course of 2024. These efforts culminated in the development of a final report containing the findings and recommendations of the task force, which was submitted to the Governor’s Office on November 30, 2024. Topics addressed in the GenAI Task Force Final Report include but are not limited to:

Overview of Artificial Intelligence and How GenAI is Different

Individual and Shared Risks of GenAI

Defining Data Ownership, Classification, and Readiness

Educating State Government Employees on How to Safely and Productively Use GenAI

GenAI Procurement and Development Guidelines

Executive-Branch GenAI Inventory Report

Task Force Recommendations

“I want to thank Governor Ivey for the opportunity to serve as Chair of this task force, which provided a platform to collaborate with our state legislature, higher education and IT leadership to examine and explore the potential risks and benefits of this revolutionary technology for the executive branch,” said Secretary Urquhart. “On behalf of the GenAI Task Force, I am pleased to present this report aimed at helping to educate, facilitate, and provide strategic recommendations for the effectual and ethical implementation of GenAI for the state of Alabama.”

The GenAI Final Report is attached.

