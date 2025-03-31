Governor Ivey Reminds Alabama Families CHOOSE Act Applications Close in One Week

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday reminded Alabama families that the application period for the Creating Hope and Opportunity for Our Students’ Education (CHOOSE) Act – the state’s new education savings account (ESA) initiative – will close at midnight, a week from today, on Monday, April 7.

Governor Ivey championed the CHOOSE Act last year before singing it into law in March 2024.

“Taxpaying Alabama families want school choice, and our ESA program, the CHOOSE Act is providing that unique opportunity,” said Governor Ivey. “This program gives Alabama students greater flexibility to pursue educational options that meet their individual needs. I urge eligible students to take advantage of this opportunity and apply before the April 7 deadline.”

Through the CHOOSE Act, eligible families can apply online for educational funding for the 2025-2026 school year. This funding can help pay for school tuition, tutoring, educational therapies and other qualified education expenses at approved education service providers (ESPs). Funding for eligible students includes:

$7,000 per eligible student enrolled in a participating school

$2,000 per participating student enrolled in a home education program (maximum of $4,000 per family)

The CHOOSE Act provides $100 million in annual ESA funding for eligible Alabama families through the management of the Alabama Department of Revenue. Since applications opened in January 2025, students in every county throughout the state have applied, totaling more than 27,000 students. Once approved for funding, families will be notified in May, and Alabama students can begin using their ESA funds for approved expenses starting in July.

In the initial year of the program (2025-2026), the first 500 ESAs will be awarded to participating students with special needs, with a second priority awarded to participating students who are dependents of active-duty service members enrolled in or assigned to a priority school. The remaining ESAs will be awarded for participating students based on each family’s adjusted gross income, not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level for the preceding tax year (e.g., a family of four making less than $93,600 would qualify for funding).

Alabama families must apply by April 7 through the CHOOSE Act program website. The site has additional information and resources about the program, including eligibility information, FAQs and detailed guides for parents and ESPs.

For more information, visit chooseact.alabama.gov.

