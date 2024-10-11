New study shows how the automated remediation capabilities of Red Hat Insights can save time for administrators

Report: Save administrator time with the automated remediation capabilities of Red Hat Insights Infographic

This tool let testers identify and remediate issues in a Red Hat Enterprise Linux environment more quickly than an approach using manually scripted workflows

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Administrators who maintain Red Hat Enterprise Linux deployments frequently rely on workflows they have scripted manually to determine the health of the environment. Maintaining these scripts can require a considerable investment of time and resources. The built-in Red Hat Insights monitoring tool, which automates routine maintenance activities, is a way to save time and streamline the process of identifying and remediating issues.Principled Technologies (PT) tested the capabilities of Red Hat Insights by performing use cases in three common areas: common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and patching, known issues, and compliance. In a 90-host environment comprising both on-premises VMs and cloud VMs, PT carried out each use case two ways: using both a representative workflow they manually scripted and using Red Hat Insights. To quantify the effort involved in the manual scripted workflow approach, PT recorded how long it took their administrator to write scripts to detect issues, review results, and remediate issues on 90 hosts. For Red Hat Insights, they tracked the time it took their administrator to set up Insights for detection on 90 hosts, review the results, and remediate the issues.Compared to the manually scripted approach, using Red Hat Insights took 79 percent less hands-on time to detect and remediate CVEs, 86 percent less hands-on time to detect and remediate known issues, and 28 percent less hands-on time to detect and remediate compliance issues. The report states, “By employing Red Hat Insights, your administrators could spend less time on these kinds of routine activities and devote more time to new projects and achieving business goals.”PT also explored a Red Hat service that helps companies monitor subscription usage so that administrators know they have enough to meet current and future demand and are not paying for more subscriptions than their organization needs. According to the report, “Without any additional tracking efforts, IT admins can use this service to quickly gauge whether they must add or release subscriptions, which can help save time and money. We tested this service and found that it worked smoothly, letting us see the number of RHEL subscriptions in use in less than a minute.”To learn more about this study and how companies can benefit from using Red Hat Insights, read the report at https://facts.pt/HG7bfPw or view the infographic at https://facts.pt/4xERGHu

