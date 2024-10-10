Submit Release
Aeroponic Cannabis Brand Aeriz Takes Home 13 Awards at the Fall 2024 Errl Cup in Arizona

Aeriz's has secured numerous awards for their flower, being recognized at events like the Errl Cup, 710 Awards, and the Cannabis Cup.

Following 14 wins at the Spring 2024 Errl Cup, the brand took home an additional 13 awards at the fall event, including four first-place victories.

PHOENIX , AZ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally recognized aeroponic cannabis cultivator, Aeriz, is honored to announce that the company took home 13 awards, including four first-place wins at the recent Fall 2024 Errl Cup in Mesa, Arizona.


The company’s unique aeroponic cultivation method allows for precise control over nutrients and water, resulting in consistently high-quality plants. The company’s emphasis on sustainability, eco-friendly practices, and recyclable packaging, aligns with the values of environmentally conscious consumers. Among their 1st place awards, Aeriz swept the competition away in the RSO category, with their signature Full Spectrum Hash Oil. See the full list of awards won below:


1st Place:
RSO - GMO FSHO
Sauce - Ice Cream Cake Live Rosin Sauce
Isolate - Peanut Butter Haze Diamonds
Sativa Non-Solvent - Sour Diesel Live Hash Rosin


2nd Place:
IRSO - Durban Poison FSHO
Sativa Concentrate - NF1 Live Resin Sugar
Non-Solvent Vape - GMO Live Rosin Vape
Sativa Flower - Jenny Kush Flower
Indica Flower - Chocolate Malawi Flower

3rd Place:
Indica Concentrate - Bagel Juny Live Resin Sugar
Hybrid Non-Solvent - Gen Z Live Hash Rosin
Sativa Vape - Durban Poison Element Cartridge
RSO - Ice Cream Cake FSHO


“Thank you to all of our great customers in the Valley who have shown us so much love and helped us reach these achievements. We are grateful to them and the Errl Cup for the recognition,” said Ryan Thomas, marketing director at Aeriz.


The sweeping victory comes after Aeriz took home 14 wins at the Spring 2024 Errl Cup and six additional awards at the Arizona Growers Cup. These wins follow Aeriz’s strategic expansion into all Harvest and Trulieve locations across Arizona at the beginning of 2024.


For more information about Aeriz, visit www.aeriz.


###

About Aeriz:

Founded in 2015, Aeriz, is a multi-state cannabis operator based in Chicago, Illinois. As the largest cannabis cultivator in Illinois and the largest aeroponic cultivator in the world, the company utilizes reusable clay beads instead of soil and recycles nutrients and water through a closed-loop system. Beyond its flagship brand Aeriz, the company has a large brand portfolio, including UpNorth, Fig Farms, Daze Off, and 93 Boyz, with retail partners in Illinois, Arizona and California.

Known for its sustainable aeroponic cultivation process, Aeriz is committed to providing quality cannabis for patients and adult-use consumers. To learn more, visit aeriz.com.

