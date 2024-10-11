How to Avoid Puppy Scams During the Holiday Season

The holiday season creates a surge in demand for puppies, and scammers know how to exploit this.

GOSHEN, IN, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families plan to bring a new puppy home for the holidays, it's important to be aware of a growing issue: puppy scams. In 2022, reports to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) revealed total losses of $1.34 million between January and September, with even higher figures during the pandemic years. In 2020 and 2021, losses peaked at $3.3 million and $3 million, respectively, as a surge in demand for pets left scammers preying on families searching for a furry companion.With the holiday season around the corner, it’s critical for potential puppy owners to begin their search early to avoid falling victim to these schemes.The holiday season creates a surge in demand for puppies, and scammers know how to exploit this. Fake websites, fraudulent listings, and non-refundable deposits are some of the most common ways buyers are deceived. “Scammers prey on the emotional excitement of getting a holiday puppy,” says Peter Vukovich, founder of Family Bred Puppies. “Families should be cautious, take their time, and thoroughly vet any breeder they engage with.”To help potential puppy parents avoid being scammed, here are some tips from the expert:Do your research – Only work with reputable breeders who can provide health records, references, and proof of ethical breeding practices.Visit the breeder – Whenever possible, visit the breeder or arrange a virtual tour to see where the puppies are being raised.Use secure payment methods – Avoid wire transfers or untraceable payment options. Use secure methods like credit cards or PayPal.Be cautious of online ads – Many scammers use free classified ad sites. Stick to breeders with verified websites and established reputations.Ask for photos and videos – You can ask the breeder to send a photo of themselves with the puppy, holding a piece of paper displaying their name and the current date.Family Bred Puppies takes pride in transparency and open communication, ensuring families get the information they need to make informed decisions. “We believe in educating both our breeders and our clients,” Vukovich says. “Our mission is to help people find their perfect puppy safely and responsibly, no matter where they live.”With 60% of their puppies delivered, including to South America, Canada, and Europe, Peter’s team helps families avoid the holiday scramble and ensures puppies come from healthy, well-cared-for parents.For more information on how to responsibly find a puppy or to learn more about ethical breeding practices, visit Family Bred Puppies website . Pet Vukovich is also available for interviews.

