Cat Writers’ Association 'Live in 2025' Conference to be Held October 24 and 25 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attention cat lovers, storytellers, bloggers, journalists, artists, and social media influencers with a passion for all things feline—the Cat Writers’ Association (CWA) invites you to pounce on an unmissable opportunity. The CWA is thrilled to announce the return of its annual communications conference, taking place October 24 and 25, at the Wyndham Indianapolis Airport Hotel. This is the organization’s first full in-person conference since 2019, and it promises to be a weekend full of inspiration, education, creativity, and community.Appropriately titled Live in 2025 , the conference will offer a dynamic and immersive experience for attendees who love cats and communication. Whether you're an author, podcaster, journalist, artist, content creator, or hobbyist writing about cats, this event is designed to support your craft and connect you with like-minded individuals.The two-day schedule is packed with professional workshops, expert panels, keynote sessions, and networking opportunities with editors, agents, and industry professionals. For those who can't attend in person, a virtual ticket option provides live-stream access to both days of sessions along with 30-day access to recordings. Highlights of the 2025 speaker lineup include:Keynote Address and Q&A: Dr. Randy Aronson : An integrative veterinarian who blends Western medicine with holistic modalities, Dr. Aronson will deliver the opening keynote and host an interactive session, Pick Dr. Aronson’s Brain. (Sponsored by Feline Natural)KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent: Media personality and event strategist, leading Presence Over Purrfection: Finding the Confidence to Use Your Voice On Camera, In Person, and In Life.Dusty Rainbolt: Award-winning author and feline health expert, presenting Beyond Web Surfing: Improving Your Writing with Authoritative Sources.Sucheta Rawal: International travel writer and author of the Beato Goes To children’s book series, teaching From Paw Prints to Plot Points: Unlocking Your Next Cat-tastic Story.Ruth E. Thaler-Carter: Award-winning writer, editor, and speaker, hosting Speak Up! Tips on Becoming an Effective Speaker.Editors’ Panel: Featuring Claudia Guthrie (Senior Editor), Jay Hartman, Nicole Cosgrove, and others, sharing insights on Attracting the Attention of Editors in Today’s Media Environment.A beloved highlight of the conference, the annual awards banquet, returns in grand style on Saturday evening. The event includes a cocktail reception, gourmet seated dinner, and the presentation of the CWA Communications Contest Awards. The banquet will be emceed by UK-based social media star and host of the Pet Business Disruptors podcast Clayton Payne, and promises an unforgettable evening of celebration. Cat-themed formal wear is enthusiastically encouraged.The in-person registration includes meals throughout the conference: lunch and dinner on both days, light dinner at the Friday night mixer, and complimentary hotel breakfast for those staying on-site. Attendees are encouraged to bring items for the popular swag-bag mixer and, yes, cat lovers can even bring their own feline companions—up to two cats are welcome in designated areas with a small pet fee.Ticket prices start at $155 for CWA members and $195 for non-members for the in-person conference, while the full conference and banquet package is available for $220 and $270 respectively. Virtual attendance is priced at $65 for members and $75 for non-members. Virtual banquet access can be added. The deadline to register for in-person attendance is September 30 and virtual registration remains open until October 17.Since its founding, the Cat Writers’ Association has been the go-to professional organization for those who write, blog, film, or speak about cats. Whether you’re a seasoned author or a new voice with a story to tell, Live in 2025 offers the tools, community, and inspiration you need to grow your platform and connect with others who share your passion for cats and communication.For details on registration, hotel accommodations, conference programming, and more, visit catwriters.com/2025-cwa-annual-communications-conference. To more information on the conference, please reach out to Mary Tan at the information below.Don’t miss your chance to connect, create, and celebrate in a place where your love for cats and words truly belongs. We’ll see you in Indianapolis!About the Cat Writers Association : CWA is a global cat-centric professional organization dedicated to excellence in written, visual and audio media. The organization began in 1992 when four cat journalists met at the Cat Fanciers Association Invitational Cat Show in Fort Worth, Texas. All wanted to help get “good information” about cats out to the general public, and support writers dedicated to that effort. CWA was born that day and while writing remains the cornerstone of our organization, over the years it has evolved to embrace and embody so much more.

