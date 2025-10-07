Virginia Cat Festival Returns November 1 and 2 in Williamsburg

Virginia Cat Festival Kittens Cat Behavior at the Virginia Cat Festival

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready for the Virginia Cat Festival (VCF), which returns November 1 and 2 to Williamsburg. The “meowvalous” weekend event will feature everything from cat-centric vendors in the “marCATplace,” to cat videos, to plenty of family feline-centric fun and some “celebricats.”This year, the star entertainers are MoShow the Cat Rapper and Drennon Davis . MoShow is known for songs like "Meow Meow Meow" and his dedication to his five cats, who are often featured in his videos and performances. MoShow uses his platform to promote responsible pet ownership, including adoption from shelters, spaying/neutering, and not declawing cats. He has also been featured in Netflix's "Cat People" documentary series as well as the NBC show, “America’s Got Talent.” Drennon Davis has made a name for himself as one of the most innovative minds in today’s comedy scene with bits ranging from bizarre impressions and absurd sketches, to provocative songs, puppets, and animation. His viral series about his talking business cats has attracted millions of fans across all platforms.Back by popular demand, this year’s festival will feature workshops and panel discussions led by nationally recognized cat experts and advocates. Arden Moore, a fear-free certified speaker and former Catster magazine nutrition columnist, will share insights on how everyday kitchen habits and food choices impact feline health both mentally and physically. Also joining the lineup is Kate Benjamin, founder of “Hauspanther” and renowned for her work on Jackson Galaxy’s show “My Cat From Hell.” As one of the leading voices in feline design, she’ll share tips and inspiration on how to stylishly “catify” your home.Attendees will also enjoy meet-and-greets with “celebricats” plus a lively costume “purr-ade.” For those who want to keep the party going, Saturday night features two social events: the Jellicle Ball and a screening of the CatVideoFest.Beyond fun, the festival’s mission remains to support cats in need. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to six participating nonprofit organizations dedicated to animal welfare. A raffle held during the event will contribute even more; 100% of ticket proceeds will go directly to these nonprofits. Attendees can also meet adoptable cats on-site, thanks to a partnership with a local animal shelter, and help some lucky kitties find their furever homes.The festival will take place at Williamsburg Lodge, located at 310 S. England St. in Williamsburg, with the MarCATplace, workshops, and activities from 11 to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 1 and 2, and the Jellicle Ball from 8 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.Tickets are on sale now at vacatfestival.com . Tickets range from $20 to $40 with discounted prices for children. The festival's mission is to celebrate all things cats, cultivate community among the people who love them, and support organizations that help cats in need. The event is sponsored by the City of Williamsburg.For interviews or to preview the event, please contact Mary Tan at the above contact information.###

