As Small Business Saturday Spending Drops Nearly 20%, ShopDot Pet Helps Local Petcare Pros Reclaim Retail Revenue

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year’s Small Business Saturday revealed a troubling shift in consumer behavior: Americans are spending less with small businesses and more with major online retailers. While the National Retail Federation reported 62.7 million people shopped in-store, online shopping surged to 63 million shoppers, up 16% from 2023. Much of that spending is assumed to have gone to large retail giants, not small independent businesses.According to American Express’s Consumer Insights survey, spending at small retailers fell from an estimated $22 billion last year to just $18 billion this year, a shocking 20% decline.In an era where shopping is shifting to online faster than ever, small businesses are struggling to keep up. But one startup is stepping in to bridge the gap. ShopDot Pet, a fast-growing platform built for pet services and independent pet businesses, empowers local groomers, trainers, pet sitters, daycare owners, and veterinary professionals to create revenue-generating online storefronts, without inventory, risk, or operational complexity.“Small businesses shouldn’t lose out just because consumers prefer to shop online,” saidMichelle Huie, Founder of ShopDot Pet. “Pet professionals already recommend products every day, we simply give them a way to earn from those recommendations with an easy, personalized online shop. If consumers continue shifting toward online purchasing, we cannot expect small businesses to survive without giving them the tools to meet customers where they are.”Beyond small businesses, ShopDot Pet is also becoming a powerful tool for animal rescues and nonprofits, many of whom struggle to generate consistent funding. These organizations can create their own ShopDot storefronts and earn revenue every time supporters shop recommended products, replacing traditional donation-only models with a sustainable new funding stream.For more information about ShopDot Pet and how it works, please visit the company’s website ###About ShopDot PetShopDot Pet is a hassle-free way for petcare businesses to sell the products they already recommend, without inventory, logistics, or additional staffing. With personalized storefronts, curated brand partnerships, and simple integration into existing websites, ShopDot Pet helps pet services participate in the booming pet retail industry and earn new revenue with every sale.

