Virtual Field to Showcase Visual Field Exam Experience for Oculoplastic Surgeons at ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium

Patient-Friendly, Portable Experience Includes Superior 36 Visual Field Test to Streamline Ptosis Assessment and Surgical Approvals

The Virtual Field perimeter has significantly streamlined the office workflow for functional upper eyelid patients, from the patient evaluation to the authorization process” — Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Field is showcasing its leading virtual visual field experience at the 55th Annual Fall Scientific Symposium of the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS), taking place from October 16-18, 2024, in Chicago, IL (booth #315).The ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium is an educational event attended by oculoplastic surgeons and others specializing in aesthetic, plastic and reconstructive surgeries in the face, orbits, eyelids and lacrimal system.Virtual Field will offer live demonstrations of its advanced and patient-friendly experience that enables comprehensive perimetry testing using its portable headsets and advanced software. This includes the Superior 36 Visual Field Test that allows practitioners to efficiently test for and document conditions like ptosis, streamlining the surgical approval process.The comfortable, portable headsets allow visual field testing in various settings, benefiting patients with mobility issues or those who find traditional tests uncomfortable. Integration with electronic medical records (EMRs) ensures seamless data management for necessary approvals prior to surgery. Simplifying diagnostic workflows and assessments enhances the overall experience for both doctors and patients."The Virtual Field perimeter has significantly streamlined the office workflow for functional upper eyelid patients, from the patient evaluation to the authorization process,” said Dr. Dimitrios Sismanis, an oculofacial, plastic and reconstructive surgeon based in Virginia. “It has also proven to be indispensable for patients with orbital pathology and those admitted to the hospital."Rachel Krug, CEO of Virtual Field, added, “We’re looking forward to showcasing Virtual Field and meeting with attendees at the 55th Annual Fall Scientific Symposium, where oculoplastic surgeons will see firsthand how our visual field exams can enhance patient care and make their processes more efficient. Our mission is to provide professionals an exceptional eye exam experience, to streamline testing, improve diagnostic precision, and enhance patient comfort.”For more information on how Virtual Field supports oculoplastic practices, check out:About Virtual FieldSince its founding in 2018, Virtual Field has been at the forefront of innovation in virtual visual field testing, delivering an easy-to-use, portable experience for comprehensive eye exams. Trusted by thousands of eye care professionals across the U.S. and Canada, Virtual Field has facilitated over two million visual field exams, improving both patient experience and clinical outcomes.To learn more about Virtual Field, visit www.virtualfield.io and follow us on social media.

