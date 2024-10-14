TEDx speaker and PhD holder creates children's book to help children find connection as they navigate early signs of OCD

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 13-19 is Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Awareness Week, and Matt Page, PhD, is an epidemiologist sharing his insights and experience. Highlighted during his popular September 2022 TEDx talk, Matt brings light to the disorder through humor and relatability. Now, Matt has penned "Happy Hank Straightens His Room" (Blue Balloon Books; releasing on October 15th, 2024), a children's book inspired by his childhood struggles coping with OCD and the discovery of effective therapeutic strategies he used along the way.

As highlighted in the book's conclusion, "Help Is Available." This story will offer comfort through shared understanding as children join Hank as he battles with his need for order and fights to find his own rhythm to traverse the chaos. The story conveys essential themes about seeking assistance when needed, expressing personal challenges, and extending support to those who may be facing similar difficulties.

About the author:

With a keen interest in history, sociology, and mental health, this Pennsylvania native is a world traveler who has explored several regions of the United States and overseas. He is an avid reader who enjoys vacationing across New England and attending minor-league baseball games. Matt now lives with his family in Massachusetts. He is a soft pretzel aficionado and welcomes recommendations for future taste tests.

