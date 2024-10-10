October 10 - Statement from Secretary Griswold on National Guard Partnership During 2024 General Election

State of Colorado

News Release

Media contacts
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Kailee Stiles - kailee.stiles@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 10, 2024 - Today Governor Polis issued an Executive Order activating members of the Colorado National Guard to join the Secretary of State in safeguarding crucial election infrastructure.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued the following statement:

“We look forward to partnering with the Colorado National Guard’s Cyber Task Force to ensure our elections remain secure. These cybersecurity experts will work with our security personnel to help protect our election support systems from cyber threats.”

The Colorado National Guard’s Cyber Task Force has been activated to join the Secretary of State’s office in protecting election infrastructure since 2018. Coloradans vote on paper ballots, which cannot be hacked. This partnership is focused on ensuring elections support systems are protected each election cycle.