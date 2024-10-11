Soluta Inc. Announces Appointment of Howie Goldspiel as Chief Operating Officer (COO)

Soluta Welcomes New Chief Operating Officer Howie Goldspiel

Goldspiel’s expertise in operational strategies, driving efficiency, and service excellence align with Soluta’s mission to deliver industry-leading solutions

Howie's expertise in operational strategy and his track record of success in driving innovation make him an invaluable addition as we continue to enhance our offerings and expand our client base.” — Sanjiv Anand

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soluta Inc., a leader in providing innovative benefits billing and reconciliation solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Howie Goldspiel as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Goldspiel brings with him a wealth of experience in transforming operational capabilities and delivering strategic growth across a variety of sectors.At Soluta, Goldspiel will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations, ensuring excellence in service delivery and driving efficiencies that will position Soluta for future growth. His extensive experience in insurance, benefits, and consulting aligns perfectly with Soluta’s mission to offer cutting-edge billing and EDI solutions in the rapidly evolving insurance landscape.“We are thrilled to have Howie join the Soluta team,” said Sanjiv Anand, CEO of Soluta Inc. “His expertise in operational strategy and his track record of success in driving innovation at organizations like Viventium, Mercer, and Segal make him an invaluable addition as we continue to enhance our offerings and expand our client base.”Before joining Soluta, Goldspiel served as COO at Viventium, where he was instrumental in leading the company’s operations, streamlining processes, and enhancing the customer experience. His work at Viventium resulted in significant operational efficiencies and improvements in service delivery, positioning the company as a leader in the human capital management space.Prior to Viventium, Goldspiel held senior leadership roles at Mercer and Segal, two of the industry’s most respected consulting firms. During his tenure, Goldspiel was recognized for his deep understanding of the insurance and benefits landscape, working closely with clients to develop solutions that addressed complex operational challenges. His expertise in both consulting and management uniquely positions him to lead Soluta’s efforts in delivering world-class billing and reconciliation solutions for the insurance industry.“I’m excited to join Soluta at this pivotal time,” said Goldspiel. “Soluta has a strong reputation for innovation, and I look forward to working with the talented team to further optimize our operations, deliver exceptional service to our clients, and support the company’s growth objectives.”Goldspiel’s deep knowledge of operational strategy, client-focused solutions, and leadership across diverse industries will help Soluta continue its expansion and enhance its services for the ancillary insurance market, utilizing advanced technologies like EDI and Full Platform Integration (FPI).To learn more about Soluta and how its innovative solutions transform employee benefits billing, visit solutainc.com About Soluta:Soluta Inc. is a leading provider of consolidated billing and reconciliation solutions in the insurance and financial services industries. With a focus on delivering innovative, technology-driven solutions, Soluta helps organizations optimize employee benefits billing processes, streamline operations, and improve client satisfaction. Soluta’s Full Platform Integration (FPI) capabilities ensure seamless reconciliation across multiple product lines, providing clients with unmatched operational efficiency. Learn more at solutainc.com.

