Cavelo Launches Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report Capability to Mitigate Integration and Security Risks

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Attack surface management technology provider Cavelo Inc. today announced its Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report capability to mitigate cybersecurity and data privacy risks associated with Microsoft Copilot integration.Companies are steadily adopting AI-assisted technology like Microsoft Copilot to support productivity objectives. Yet default data access permissions and system connectivity inadvertently put organizations at risk of data leaks, data privacy violations and prompt injection attacks.“Many businesses are rushing to adopt generative AI tools like Microsoft Copilot for cost savings, but in their drive for efficiency, they’re overlooking the hidden price—cybersecurity risks that can expose sensitive data and amplify attack surfaces,” said James Mignacca, CEO at Cavelo. “For MSSPs, accounting for these risks on their customers’ behalf is complex. Cavelo’s Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report offers MSSP teams analytics that streamline risk remediation efforts while demonstrating value to their customers.”The Cavelo Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report brings together multiple scan modules to provide an audit of Microsoft Copilot interactions and identify files with anonymous or organization-wide share links that put personally identifiable information (PII) at risk of unintended access.Key capabilities include:Auditing — Monitor files used by Microsoft Copilot, and PII data associated with those files.Discovery — Audit Microsoft Copilot interactions, discover anonymous share links affecting PII, and harden Microsoft O365 configuration for Microsoft Copilot use.Visibility — Access a permission summary and search to identify files with PII and/or Microsoft sensitivity labels that can be accessed by users with Microsoft Copilot.Risk clarity — Chart and compile scan results to understand where Microsoft Copilot can read clients’ sensitive data — for example, understanding which files containing PII have anonymous share links.System and file interaction — See files that Microsoft Copilot has interacted with, as well as the entity associated with that interaction.Benchmarking — Apply CIS benchmark results to evaluate tenant configuration security with configured Microsoft O365 data and benchmark connectors.“We’ve been working with Cavelo for more than a year,” said Steven Schoener, Chief Technology Officer at ECI, a Cavelo partner. “When it comes to understanding our customers’ data access, the Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report helps us identify what data is affected by Microsoft Copilot while providing greater understanding of what our customers’ data posture risk looks like.”Cavelo’s consolidated attack surface management platform helps MSSPs manage and mitigate cyber risk with data discovery, access controls and risk prioritization and remediation. The Cavelo platform counts more than 40,000 agents deployed in organizations across manufacturing, financial, legal and municipal services.The Cavelo Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report is now available to all Cavelo product users. Security practitioners can learn more and take a self-guided tour of the Microsoft Copilot Readiness Report capability at: https://cavelo.navattic.com/copilot About CaveloCavelo empowers businesses to proactively reduce their cyber risk and liability. Its consolidated attack surface management platform combines sensitive data and asset discovery, access management, and risk-based vulnerability management to simplify governance and compliance initiatives and risk remediation. For more information, visit www.cavelo.com

