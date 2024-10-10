2024 Du Quoin State Fair Breaks Attendance Records

ILLINOIS, October 10 - Growth attributed to new attractions, cooler temperatures & overall improvements

DU QUOIN, IL - Today, Governor JB Pritzker announced that more than 204,000 people attended the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair, breaking the previous record of 171,000 set in 2022. This marks the first time that fair attendance has exceeded 200,000 since industry standards were enacted.





From the Twilight Parade that kicked off the fair through the Nelly concert that concluded it, the 11-day event drew consistent crowds thanks to new attractions, cooler temperatures and improvements throughout the fairgrounds.





"This year, the Du Quoin State Fair shattered previous attendance records—hosting more than 204,000 people and injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars into the southern Illinois economy," said Governor JB Pritzker. "My administration has shown support for the Du Quoin State Fair through investments in needed upgrades throughout the grounds with the goal of ensuring it remains a vibrant tourist destination for the region. We are proud of its rich history and committed to maintaining the Du Quoin State Fair for generations to come."





When the 2024 Du Quoin State Fair and Illinois State Fair attendance figures are combined, the total number of fairgoers welcomed in Illinois surpasses 977,000. The consistent year-to-year growth means continued exposure for the state's number one industry.





"The Du Quoin State Fair continues a 100-year tradition of showcasing Illinois agriculture and fueling the economic engine for southern Illinois," said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. "My favorite part of the fair is the youth livestock exhibitors. Seeing continued growth in that area, in addition to increases in overall fair attendance, is also good for the future of agriculture."





The 2025 Du Quoin State Fair will run August 22 - September 1.

Du Quoin State Fair Attendance Numbers