Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,640 in the last 365 days.

Sweden’s Prime Minister receives President-elect of the European Council

SWEDEN, October 10 - “Among other topics, we spoke about Sweden’s four main priorities in the EU going forward. It’s about supporting Ukraine, strengthening the Union’s competitiveness, ambitious and effective climate action measures, and the fight against organised crime. I also underlined that Sweden will continue to be a constructive and active player in the EU,” said Mr Kristersson. 

Mr Costa will take up his post as President of the European Council in early December. He succeeds Charles Michel, who has been President since 2019. 

“António Costa is highly experienced and capable. I am convinced that he will take on the Presidency in a commendable manner,” said Mr Kristersson. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sweden’s Prime Minister receives President-elect of the European Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more