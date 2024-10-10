Sweden’s Prime Minister receives President-elect of the European Council

SWEDEN, October 10 - “Among other topics, we spoke about Sweden’s four main priorities in the EU going forward. It’s about supporting Ukraine, strengthening the Union’s competitiveness, ambitious and effective climate action measures, and the fight against organised crime. I also underlined that Sweden will continue to be a constructive and active player in the EU,” said Mr Kristersson.

Mr Costa will take up his post as President of the European Council in early December. He succeeds Charles Michel, who has been President since 2019.

“António Costa is highly experienced and capable. I am convinced that he will take on the Presidency in a commendable manner,” said Mr Kristersson.