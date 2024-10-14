Accelovant Announces Groundbreaking Optoelectronic Transducer Module Patent

Addressing critical challenges in RF/EM immune temperature measurement in semiconductor, industrial, and data center applications.

Accelovant is demonstrating to our customers a level of advanced performance and cost advantage previously unavailable from any supplier.” — WM Lee, Founder, DMS (now Samsung), QSP

NORTH VANCOUVER SOUTHWEST, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelovant , an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, power, and data center markets, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent for the company's novel optoelectronic transducer module with integrated signal processing for thermographic temperature measurements [XFOT]. This breakthrough technology addresses critical challenges in fiber optic temperature measurement across various industries, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, where precise temperature control, cost, and uptime is crucial for semiconductor equipment manufactures."This patent represents a significant advancement in fiber optic temperature sensing technology," said Michael Goldstein, chief executive officer of Accelovant. "Our new XFOT module offers unparalleled flexibility, accuracy, and reliability, enabling our customers to achieve higher levels of performance and greater design flexibility in their equipment offering."The patented technology offers several key benefits to customers:Improved uptime and reduced maintenance costs: The standalone, hot-swappable XFOT is plug-and-play, with no system wiring and allows for easy setup and configuration of a system. XFOTs can be installed or removed without shutting down the entire system, minimizing installation and maintenance cost.Future proof design allows users to change or upgrade modules or add additional sensors over time with no wiring, or controls interface changes.Advanced measurement accuracy and speed: Dedicated processors for each sensor enable faster, more accurate temperature measurements, crucial for high-precision applications.Fault Tolerance and Diagnostics: The XFOT features advanced fault tolerance, enabling real-time self-monitoring and automatic switching to redundant elements. This proactive approach to uptime significantly reduces the risk of operational interruptionsBackward Compatible: The module's plug-and-play nature and compatibility with various data processing systems make it easy to integrate into existing manufacturing environments.Accelovant’s innovation has received international recognition by both customers and industry experts. Frost & Sullivan recognized Accelovant with the 2023 New Product Innovation Award for setting new standards in RF/EM-immune fiber-optic temperature measurement in semiconductor wafer fabrication.See full Frost & Sullivan Report on Accelovant HERE ( link To learn more about fiber-optic sensing solutions from Accelovant, please visit www.accelovant.com About Accelovant:Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant a leader in the technology, design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and data center markets. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with deep domain expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provides exceptional domain and product support.Details are available at www.accelovant.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.