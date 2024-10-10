Melita Gabrič: Advancing prosperity in the Mediterranean through knowledge sharing and promoting a culture of dialogue and peace

SLOVENIA, October 10 - In her opening remarks, State Secretary Gabrič reiterated Slovenia's support for the further development of the Euro-Mediterranean University (EMUNI) and for the creation of the EMSEF. The Fund will empower young people through research and mobility, thereby contributing to resilience building across the region. The State Secretary also highlighted Slovenia’s active engagement in supporting the MED9, a group of nine Mediterranean and Southern European EU Member States. She stressed that knowledge exchange and the promotion of a culture of dialogue and peace are vital for fostering development, enhancing cooperation and ensuring prosperity in the Mediterranean, ultimately contributing to a safer and more stable region.

The 16th EMUNI Conference, entitled "Higher Education as a Bridge between the Two Shores of the Mediterranean", aims to promote dialogue and cooperation between the peoples of both shores of the Mediterranean, with higher education playing a pivotal role in addressing the region’s most pressing challenges. As a region of historical significance, cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, the Mediterranean presents unique opportunities for educational institutions to act as bridges, linking societies.

The Conference brings together university rectors from across the Mediterranean, along with decision-makers, academics and thought leaders, to discuss the role of higher education in promoting mutual understanding, peace and sustainable development in the region. The event also serves as an excellent platform to showcase the EMUNI initiative for establishing the EMSEF, which Slovenia has presented for cooperation in the framework of the MED9.

On the sidelines of the Conference, State Secretary Melita Gabrič also met the Secretary General of the Union for the Mediterranean, Nasser Kamel.