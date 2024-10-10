[Synergy between Macao-Hengqin and Greater Bay Area] 29th MIF and 2024MFE bring in five-times-larger “Hengqin Pavilion” and Macao sub-venue of 3rd BAFTIS

MACAU, October 10 - The “Hengqin Pavilion” will make a grand appearance in the “Macao-Hengqin Economic and Trade Zone” at the 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (29th MIF). The pavilion has expanded to nearly 900 square metres, five times the size of last year, and features over 60 exhibitors, the largest number ever. This expansion enriches the fair’s content and strengthens the synergy between Macao’s layout of the “1+4” industries and Hengqin’s “Four New” industries, providing an ideal platform for enterprises worldwide to connect with the development opportunities of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin.

In addition, the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services (BAFTIS), themed “The Origin of Service Digitalisation, the Pilot Zone of Trade Digitalisation,” will be held in October across Zhuhai, Hong Kong, and Macao. For the first time, the Macao sub-venue will be held concurrently with the 29th MIF and the “Macao Franchise Expo 2024” (2024MFE), injecting momentum into the innovative development of trade in services within the Greater Bay Area.

Over 60 renowned enterprises to showcase new products and services

2024 is a crucial year for completing the objectives of the first phase of the Co-operation Zone. To showcase the phased achievements of the Co-operation Zone and connect with new development opportunities, the Co-operation Zone will feature a nearly 900-square-metre “Hengqin Pavilion”, five times the size of last year’s 180 square metres. Over 60 renowned enterprises will participate, representing key industries such as sci-tech research and development & high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine and big health, cultural tourism, conventions and exhibitions, and trade, and modern finance, highlighting the achievements and opportunities within the Co-operation Zone from multiple aspects.

During the four-day exhibition, there will be business-to-business (B2B) matching activities such as the “Modern Finance Matching Session,” the “Big Health Matching Session,” and the “Macao and Hengqin Cross-Border E-Commerce Promotional Session.” These activities will enable Macao, Hengqin and other domestic and international businesses to make targeted connections based on their needs, fostering innovative ideas and deeper co-operation between enterprises, thus promoting Macao-Hengqin industrial synergy and contributing to diversified and innovative economic collaboration.

Five multi-venue events to be held in the two exhibitions

Taking advantage of the 144-hour visa-free transit policy for foreigners and the newly introduced “multiple entry for tourist groups” policy, the 29th MIF and 2024MFE will organise five multi-venue events before and during the exhibitions. These events will invite representatives from the Chinese mainland, Portuguese-speaking countries, Hong Kong, and Macao, as well as domestic and international exhibitors, buyers, and local brands to experience the unique advantages of the policies and resources of Macao and Hengqin. This will extend the effectiveness of the exhibitions into the Co-operation Zone, supporting the high-quality development of conventions and exhibitions in both regions.

The Macao sub-venue of the 3rd BAFTIS held concurrently with two exhibitions for the first time

Additionally, under the guidance of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, and the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region, the “3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Fair for Trade in Services” is jointly organised by the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, Zhuhai Municipal People’s Government, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, and the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute of the Macao SAR. For the first time, the Macao sub-venue will be held during the two exhibitions.

The opening ceremony of the sub-venue of the 3rd BAFTIS is scheduled for 17 October, with several project promotions, themed business talks, and inspection tours of Macao’s tourism and convention industries to follow. These activities will amplify the dual benefits of “industry + MICE” and “MICE + tourism,” promoting win-win development in the Greater Bay Area.

The 29th MIF and the 2024MFE, hosted by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, will be held synergistically from 16 to 19 October at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. These events form part of the celebrations for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland. For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 (29th MIF) or (853) 8798 9654 (2024MFE); and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.