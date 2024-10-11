KLIK & Douglas Stewart Bring HUB Classroom Media Management Solution to UK Educators at ICT Manchester

KLIK brings their ground-breaking EdTech product family to the UK in cooperation with Douglas Stewart EDU at ICT for Education Conference in Manchester.

Until KLIK, teachers have relied on fragmented solutions to manage it all. With KLIK, they can seamlessly deliver their curriculum in ways that truly connect with students.”
— Costa Lakoumentas

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UK educators are constantly balancing the demands of teaching and managing new classroom technologies. Fortunately, KLIK, in collaboration with Douglas Stewart EDU, has introduced a game-changing solution to assist them: the KLIKBoks HUB, which made its official UK debut at the ICT for Education Conference in Salford, Manchester.

Spearheading KLIK’s introduction to the UK EdTech community, Georgina Taylor, KLIK Product Manager for Douglas Stewart EDU, captivated attendees with a keynote presentation outlining KLIK’s powerful Classroom Media Management capabilities. She also held one-on-one consultations, demonstrating the KLIKBoks HUB and providing educational resources to showcase how KLIK helps educators create more engaging, immersive, and memorable classroom experiences.

“Classroom Media Management might sound intimidating, but in reality, it’s what educators do every day,” said Costa Lakoumentas, Founder of KLIK. “Until KLIK, teachers have relied on fragmented solutions to manage it all. With KLIK, they can seamlessly deliver their curriculum in ways that truly connect with students.”

The response from attendees at ICT Manchester has been overwhelmingly positive, with educators, technologists, and systems integrators praising KLIK’s innovation. Many have already scheduled follow-up sessions to explore KLIK’s offerings in more detail, eager to bring this solution into their classrooms.

For more information about KLIK products, including the KLIKBoks HUB, visit [www.klikboks.com](http://www.klikboks.com). To learn more about Douglas Stewart EDU’s wide range of EdTech products, visit [www.dstewart.co.uk](https://dstewart.co.uk/).

About KLIKBoks, Inc.
KLIKBoks, Inc. develops disruptive learning & collaboration technologies that boost productivity, enhance teamwork, and enrich the learning experience. Their KLIK and KLIKBoks product lines offer innovative, easy-to-use solutions for seamless hybrid collaboration in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, classrooms, and event spaces. KLIKBoks, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, WA (https://www.klikboks.com).

About Douglas Stewart EDU
Douglas Stewart EDU is the UK's leading provider of technology solutions to education. With an extensive knowledge and understanding of the education, technology and business markets, they support your purchasing needs to buy the right product or solution. They boast an extensive and ever-growing list of suppliers which ensures that you have access to the latest and most innovative resources in the market. Their commitment to staying up-to-date guarantees that you always have access to the best options available.

About

KLIK is the leading provider of multimedia collaboration solutions to Education, Enterprise & Government, empowering teams to capture, distribute and share content both in-person and over the internet. KLIK products allow users to share any content, from any device, to any destination, including local video screens, smart TVs, users' laptops, and even live broadcast, simply and instantly. Add any source device, from smartphones and tablets, to PCs, video cameras and microphones, document cameras and even digital microscopes for a truly integrated communication system and share your content across any video conferencing platform.

KLIKBoks is changing the way people collaborate.

