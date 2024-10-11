Australia welcomes the quality of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to the shelves

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy’s’ finest prosciutto, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, is hitting the shelves this month in time for the Spring entertaining season.However, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is not new to Italy. It is the product of a family tradition and labour of love that has been passed down through many generations for almost 200 years.No corners will be cut to uphold the premium, sustainable quality of Carpegna prosciutto.The same care and details of hand rearing a specific breed of pig, known as Pesante Padano, are maintained, as tradition dictates'.The pigs will only ever be raised in a small territory of Italy which stretches between Emilia Romagna, the Marche and Tuscany, as it provides the perfect natural climate for them to thrive.When ready, the legs are massaged with sea salt from the Cervi marshes along with the original secret blend of spices and hung for a minimum of 20 months. Only then will they be hand-tested the traditional way to ensure that the product meets the standards to be certified for PDO status.The end product speaks for itself in just one taste! And now it is available in Australia, you can find pre-sliced packs in Woolowrth and independent stores as well as in top restaurants around Australia.All foodies are in for a treat, either by themselves or with friends.

