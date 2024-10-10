Clarkesville, GA (October 10, 2024) – On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the GBI arrested and charged former Habersham County School Resource Officer David Matthew Jackels, age 47, of Cornelia, Georgia, with Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer and False Statements.

On February 29, 2024, Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into allegations surrounding Jackels interaction with students. As a result of the investigation, Jackels was arrested.

Jackels was booked into the Habersham County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, GA at (706) 348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for prosecution.