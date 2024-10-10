MDC hosts Pond to Plate event in Williamsburg Oct. 21

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a Pond to Plate event at Prairie Fork Conservation Area in Williamsburg on Oct. 21 from 3-6 p.m. This free event is open to participants over the age of 10. Those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Participants of this event will have the opportunity to fish, and MDC staff will help them clean their catch. Afterwards, fish will be cooked and served for participants to try. All necessary materials will be provided by MDC, and participants are not required to have a fishing permit for this event.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4DR. Questions about this event can be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov. Prairie Fork Conservation Area is located at 4502 Highway D in Williamsburg.