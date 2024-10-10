Roadway Activity Report for the Lower East and Upper Cumberland (October 10-16, 2024)

DISTRICT 27

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound from MM 328.2 to MM 328.8: Tdot crews will be preforming bridge repairs on I-40 Eastbound between the 328MM and 329MM. This will cause a reduction in lanes from 2 lanes to 1 lane on 10/15/24 Beginning at 9 AM TO 6 PM. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Paving operations are ongoing throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Crossville/CNV009]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-HWY. 70 W.) Utility Work both directions from LM 24 to LM 26: Flagging operations on SR-1 (Rockwood-Crossville Hwy) from East of Cox Valley / I-40 overpass to East of Mackie Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/05/24 through 10/30/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-421]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (PEAVINE RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 16 to LM 23: Flagging operations on SR-101 (Peavine Road) from North of I-40 to Dartmoor-Snead Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/05/24 through 10/30/24 from 8 am - 3 pm. [2024-318]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 4.81 to LM 12.44: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-68 from Cox Valley Road to Old Grandview Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 08/29/24 through 10/30/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-152]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-68 Utility Work both directions from LM 9.5 to LM 11.7: Flagging operations on SR-68 from West of Alps Road to Coal Creek Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/12/24 through 10/16/24 from 8 am - 4 pm. [2024-551]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72. [Whaley Construction, LLC/Crossville/CNX110]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps East First Street to East Fourth Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone. [Adams Contracting, LLC/Crossville/LP24_1]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Paving operations are complete. All lanes of traffic are open. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. The signals at the intersection of SR-28 and SR-68 are operational. Motorists should be mindful of the change as they travel along SR-28 and SR-68. Flaggers may be utilized at times. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the new traffic pattern.

[Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction and paving activities are in progress. The contractor has schedule paving operations around the intersection of SR-28 Southbound and SR-462. The right lane of SR-28 South bound is to be closed during the day, while paving. Additionally, Old Jamestown Highway will be closed to thru traffic from the intersection of SR-28 to SR-462 until Thursday, 10/03/24. Old Jamestown Highway south of Interstate Drive will be closed at the intersection beginning 10/03/24. A detour route will be installed directing traffic around the closure. The contractor will be closing the right lane of Northbound SR-28 near Interstate Drive (SR-462) from 7 AM to 4 PM to work on the shoulder. The right lane will be reopened at the end of each work shift. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Crossville/CNV010]

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. [Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Cookeville/CNV300]

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

[Twin K Construction/Cookeville/CNV012]

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 (E. CENTRAL AVE.) TDOT Maintenance westbound at LM 13.2: TDOT Maintenance crews will be preforming drainage repairs that will result in shoulder closure traveling westbound only. Work will be performed Monday-Friday 7 AM to 3:30 PM. Please you caution in this area.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor is preparing for slope stabilization work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

[Tim's Tree Service, Inc./Livingston/CNX406]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from near SR-262 (LM 13.5) to SR-56 (LM 15.7) and on SR-56 from north of Old Creek Road (LM 10.1) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 11.1): The contractor has completed paving on SR-53 (LM 13 to LM 16) and SR-56 (LM 10 to LM 12) and associated bridge repair work. Flaggers will be used intermittently to control traffic through the work-zone as the contractor completes incidental work. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel on the roadway.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Livingston/CNY120]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

[Thomson and Thomson, Inc./Livingston/CNX111]

PICKETT COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Pendergrass Road (LM 5.4) to near Beason Road (LM 8.5): The contractor has begun paving related operations on SR-111. Flaggers will be used to control traffic through the work-zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel on the roadway. [Rogers Group, Inc./Livingston/CNY149]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road remain closed, and starting 10/08/24, West Cemetery Road will be closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize West Davis Road and Bunker Hill Road. West Cemetery Road will remain closed through the two weeks of fall break and will be reopened by 10/21/24 at 6:00 AM. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cookeville/CNV284]

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 from east of SR-56 (MM 274) to east of SR-56 (MM 281): The contractor has completed paving operations, but they will continue to be on site performing final work, including installation of permanent roadway markings from Sunday through Thursday nights. During this work, one lane may be closed in each direction or mobile traffic control operations may be used. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone. [Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Cookeville/CNX410]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 construction of a concrete slab bridge on SR-135 at LM 13.6: SR-135 is closed from LM 13.53 – 13.59 for bridge construction. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place. [J. Hill Excavating, LLC/Livingston/CNY903]

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) bridge repair over Falling Water River (LM 24.4): The contractor will continue performing bridge repair work on SR 24 at LM 24.42. Motorists should be prepared to stop at the temporary traffic signal and should be aware of construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. One lane of SR 24 will remain open through the duration of this project; however, motorists should use caution as they travel through the work zone.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Cookeville/CNY066]



DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-28 (US-HWY. 127) TDOT Maintenance southbound from LM 15.2 to LM 15.4: One lane will be shut down due to a sinkhole. There are two lanes going south bound. The right lane will be closed. Left lane will be open for flowing traffic. North bound is not affected.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from the Van Buren County Line (0.0) to SR-101 (3.2): The contractor will be working on SR-285 from the Van Buren County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-101 (LM 3.15) to resurface and install safety devices. This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-30 and SR-443, the grading, drainage, stream relocation, widening, and resurfacing on Summer City Road: The contractor will be performing grade work and widening on Summer City Road in Bledsoe County. This work will narrow the lanes at LM 2.0 and LM 4.3 and will leave both lanes open to traffic. Please slow down and use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY153]

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-301 resurfacing from SR-285 (0) to south of CC Road (0.9): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-301 from SR-285 (LM 0.00) to South of the CC Road (LM 0.90). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNY122]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Tullahoma/CNX309]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. [Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNX912]

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Tullahoma/CNX412]

FRANKLIN COUNTY Old Decherd Road over Wagner Creek (LM 0.3) construction of a bridge: Old Decherd Road is closed at Wagner Creek for bridge replacement. A signed detour is in place. The road closure will be in place for the duration of the project through June 30th, 2025. RESTRICTIONS: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY068]

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-50 (US-64) repair of the bridges over Old Alto Highway (LM 16.9): Starting 09/18, lanes will be reduced on US-64/SR-50 to one lane in each direction for bridge repair work. The lane reduction will be in effect until project completion on 05/31/2025.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Tullahoma/CNY097]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (SUCK CREEK RD) TDOT Maintenance both directions from LM 18.5 to LM 19: Road will be down to one lane due to shoulder failure. Repairs will start after Traffic Control is set-up. Red lights will be in place on 10/14/2024. Traffic will be impacted North and South Bound. Timeline for competition is three weeks.

MARION COUNTY I-24 from east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146) to near SR-27 (US-72, MM 152): The contractor will be working on I-24 EB and WB from MM 146 to MM 152 to perform resurfacing operations. Work will be performed Sunday night through Friday night from 7 PM – 6 AM each night. This work will require single lane closures in each direction leaving one lane open to traffic each way. THP and truck mounted attenuators will be on site during the work.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNX403]

MARION COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from SR-28 (LM 0) to Grundy County Line (LM 11): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-108 from SR-28 (LM 0.00) to the Grundy County Line (LM 11.01). There will be intermittent lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone. [Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc./Dunlap/CNY056]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Miscellaneous Safety Improvements: The contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures for sign installations, guardrail work, and pavement markings. Motorists should expect delays. Flagging operations will be in place.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./McMinnville/CNY093]

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-53 Miscellaneous Safety Improvements: The contractor will have intermittent lane and shoulder closures for sign installations, guardrail work, and pavement markings. Motorists should expect delays.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./McMinnville/CNY093]

WARREN COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) resurfacing from east of SR-288 (LM 18.5) to west of SR-136 (LM 23.1): The contractor will have lane closures and shoulder closures from 6 AM to 8 PM daily for paving operations. [Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /McMinnville/CNY121]



DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue work on new traffic signals. Intermittent flagging operations and temporary lane closures may be necessary. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNX362]

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from south of MM 18.6 (LM 3) to north of Exit 20 (LM 5.4): During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on punch list items. Nightly lane closures will occur as needed between the hours of 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Intermittent closures of Exit 20 will be required periodically for the duration of the project. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX405]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new curb & gutter. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during various work activities. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Cleveland/CNV130]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-312 (HARRISON PK.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.67 to LM 7.55 : Flagger assisted westbound lane closure between Conner Rd and 700’ west of Westside Dr NW. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Flaggers, trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 09/16/24 to 10/24/24 between from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-164]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (SPRING PLACE RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 10.54: Flagging operations on SR-74 (Spring Place Road) from Wildwood Drive and Kile Lake Road/Bluebird Nature Lane SE. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/03/24 through 10/16/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-455]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-311 resurfacing from SR-60 (LM 5) to SR-74 (LM 6.1): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue resurfacing work in the area. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue resurfacing work on SR-40. The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 resurfacing from SR-311 (LM 12.7) to SR-40 (US-64, LM 13.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue resurfacing work in the area. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary around the work area. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX132]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 tom north of Inman Street (13.9) to north of SR-60 (15.5): During this reporting period, the contractor will complete pavement markings and continue storm drainage adjustments on SR-74. Nightly closures will occur as needed between the hours of 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNY095]

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MCMINN, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY The releasing of snow plowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes in District 29: Nightly mobile operation to replace the lane line reflectors on interstates and state routes. Work will begin at 8PM and be completed by 6AM each night. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[A and A Safety, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY059]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance eastbound at MM 181: TDOT crews will be performing bridge repairs on I-24 Eastbound around MM 181. This will cause a reduction in lanes on 10/16/24 beginning at 9 PM. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly Lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. (Note: The contractor is currently scheduled to shift the traffic on the East Brainerd Road entrance ramp to I-75 South on Sunday (10/13) night. Traffic will be moved from its current location to a new alignment on the outside of the roadway to facilitate further construction of concrete pavement. Lane closures on North and South Terrace between Germantown Road and Belvoir Avenue will continue for the installation of new sewer lines and manholes. The contractor will be reducing lanes and shifting traffic to the right on South Terrace at McBrien Road to construct the roadway into the new bridge over I-24.) It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Maj Prj - Blevins/DB2101]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BROAD ST.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.96 to LM 6.97: Shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (Broad Street) at the intersection of Broad Street and W. 26th Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/10/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-159]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (HIXSON PK.) Utility Work northbound at LM 10.68: Shoulder and lane closure on SR-319 (Hixson Pike) between Port Drive and Crabtree Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/10/24 through 10/16/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-621]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 3.66: Single westbound lane closure on SR-320 (E. Brainerd Rd) beginning near Graysville Rd and Stanley Drive. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 9 am to 2 pm, 08/22/24 through 10/16/24. [2024-528]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work both directions at LM 1.28: Flagging operations on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) at the intersection of Ringgold Road and N. Mack Smith Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 10/11/24 from 12 am - 3 am, with a rain date of 10/18/24. [2024-658]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.09 to LM 8.32: Nighttime road closure and detour on W. Main St between Market St and Broad St. Signage for detour route and barricades will be present. Detour will reroute traffic to 20th St beginning 09/04/24 to 10/31/24 from 10 pm to 4 am. [2024-527]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: Daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor work along the ramps and 4th Street. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control [Stansell Electric Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY900]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Nightly lane closures are permitted 8 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution, paying attention to construction signage and watching for construction vehicles and personnel. [Summers-Taylor, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX358]

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor has completed resurfacing and will begin working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete. Construction signs will remain until all work has been completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY098]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-11, US-64) McCallie Tunnel cleaning: The contractor will be cleaning this tunnel on Wednesday from 8 PM - 6 AM. There will be one lane closed in each direction for this work. [Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for bridge and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 10/10/24, 10/11/24, 10/14/24, 10/15/24, and 10/16/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for bridge work, delivery of materials and equipment.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNT336]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Hixon Pike) miscellaneous safety improvements from Boy Scout Road (LM 8.5) to Thrasher Pike (LM 9.5): The contractor will be retrofitting curb ramps throughout the project limits. Daily right lane closures between 8 AM and 5 PM will be utilized to accomplish this work. Motorists should use caution as workers will be present.

[J. M. Hanner Construction Co., Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY109]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from SR-153 (LM 4.6) to near Eller Road (LM 6.5): Resurfacing operations have been completed. The contractor will begin working on final cleanup. Intermittent lane closures maybe required to complete this work. Construction signs will remain until all work is complete.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY057]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor completed the slope remediation work. Minor road repairs are required, and signs will remain until this work is completed.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNW001]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM - 6 AM, the tunnel will be closed for cleaning. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNY133]

MCMINN COUNTY I-75 TDOT Contractor both directions from MM 58.4 to MM 58.8: A single lane closure in both directions for the installation of weight in motion sensors. Closures will start on 10/7/2024 and end on 10/17/2024 and will be from 8 PM to 5 AM.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 resurfacing from I-75 (LM 0.0) to near SR-2 (LM 2.4): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to continue guardrail installation on SR-163. Intermittent flagging operations may be necessary. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control. [Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNY125]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-309 resurfacing from SR-2 (LM 0) to Near I-75 (LM 2.25): During this reporting period, the contractor is scheduled to complete asphalt milling on SR-309 and begin asphalt paving. Flagging operations will be necessary during work. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Cleveland/CNY125]

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

[Whaley Construction, LLC/Chattanooga East/CNX069]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 construction of a small drainage structure (L.M. 1.6): The culvert replacement has been completed and the long-term lane closure has been removed. Motorists should still use caution as the contractor completes cleanup, intermittent flagging operations are possible. [Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX408]

MEIGS COUNTY W. Memorial Drive, Bridge over Decatur Branch, LM 0.37 in Decatur: During this reporting period, the bridge over Decatur Branch on W Memorial Dr. will be closed to all traffic. This closure is necessary to perform the Box Bridge Replacement. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the Box Bridge Replacement and associated work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement. [Southern Constructors, Inc./Chattanooga East/CNY099]

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading and bridge construction on the East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The northbound lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Cleveland/CNX347]

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from north of Payne Lane (LM 11) to near Bradley Street (L.M. 14.6): The contractor has finished the resurfacing work and has some minor cleanup. Intermittent temporary lane closures are possible to complete the work.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Chattanooga West/CNX219]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 The crack sealing at various locations on various State Routes: There will be mobile closure operations for crack sealing work across the region. During this period, work is expected to take place in Sequatchie and Grundy counties.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./Tullahoma/CNY123]

REGION 2 The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNY105]

REGION 2 The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout Region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation and project cleanup. For the foreseeable future, the majority of work will take place in Marion County from MM 162 to the Hamilton Co. line and from the Georgia Line to MM 173 in Hamilton Co. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Daytime shoulder closures will continue during weekdays between 6 AM and 8 PM. [R.D. Construction, LLC/McMinnville/CNW374]

REGION 2 The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Bradley County in Cleveland at the cloverleaf ramps on SR-40 and SR-60. Various ramps require repairs and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

[Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC/Dunlap/CNW379]

REGION 2 The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed. [Tennessee Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNX312]

RESTRICTIONS

CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX111: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY - CNY903: Closed with detour in place.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

MEIGS COUNTY - CNY099: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

###