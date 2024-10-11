Orleans, MA Streamlines Permitting Process with OpenGov

ORLEANS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After dealing with manual double entry and inefficient reporting, the town staff realized they needed a better way to manage its permitting operations. OpenGov, known for its cloud-based government solutions, was selected to improve efficiency and transparency across departments.Located along Cape Cod, the Town of Orleans had been struggling with a lack of collaboration and the absence of an online portal, making it difficult for residents and businesses to navigate the permitting process. The Town staff wanted a solution that could offer online services, efficient reporting, and GIS integrations. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out during the search for its ability to automate workflows and provide mobile functionalities, which will help Orleans streamline operations and better serve its community.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Orleans anticipates a significant improvement in both citizen experience and internal operations. The new online portal will allow residents to submit applications and make payments easily, speeding up approval times. Additionally, Town staff look forward to increased transparency and efficiency through better reporting capabilities and seamless interdepartmental collaboration. Orleans joins the company of nearby OpenGov customers, including Dennis, Brewster, and Chatham, making Cape Cod only two towns away from having its permitting operations solely operated by OpenGov.The Town of Orleans joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.