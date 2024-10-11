Semaglutides Global Market 2024 To Reach $36.87 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.4%

Semaglutides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The semaglutides market has seen rapid growth, expected to rise from $20.54 billion in 2023 to $23.07 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.3%. This growth is attributed to lifestyle changes contributing to diabetes prevalence, increased investment in research and development, rising healthcare expenditure, expansion of pharmaceutical companies in developing regions, and greater acceptance of injectable therapies.

The semaglutides market is expected to see substantial growth, projected to reach $36.87 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.4%. This growth can be attributed to the rising global prevalence of diabetes, increased awareness of diabetes management and treatment options, a growing demand for effective therapies with fewer side effects, government initiatives supporting diabetes treatment, and an aging population contributing to higher diabetes incidence. Key trends in the forecast period include the integration of digital health solutions, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, demand for telemedicine and remote monitoring, advancements in wearable technology, the growing use of 3D printing, and blockchain utilization in supply chain management.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is projected to drive the growth of the semaglutide market moving forward. Diabetes is a chronic condition characterized by high blood glucose levels due to the body's inability to produce or use insulin effectively. The incidence of diabetes is rising due to factors such as increasing obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits. Semaglutide assists in managing diabetes by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which enhances insulin secretion, decreases glucagon release, and slows gastric emptying, thereby lowering blood glucose levels and promoting weight loss.

Major companies operating in the semaglutides market are Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Novo Nordisk A/S, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Limited, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Biocon Limited, Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Intarcia Therapeutics Inc., Adocia SA

Companies in the semaglutides market are focused on developing advanced GLP-1 receptor analogues for diabetes and obesity treatment. These synthetic peptides mimic GLP-1 effects, enhancing insulin secretion and regulating blood sugar levels, while innovative delivery systems and personalized medicine approaches improve treatment efficacy, adherence, and reduce side effects.

1) By Brands: Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injection

3) By Application: Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity Management

4) By End-User: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Semaglutides Market

North America was the largest region in the semaglutides market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the semaglutides market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Semaglutides Market Definition

Semaglutide is a medication utilized for managing type 2 diabetes and obesity, functioning as a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics a hormone regulating blood sugar and appetite. Administered via injection, it effectively lowers blood sugar levels and supports weight loss.

Semaglutides Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global semaglutides market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Semaglutides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on semaglutides market size, drivers and trends, semaglutides market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

