XVIVO's CEO highlights groundbreaking heart preservation technology in CNBC interview

Our vision is that nobody should die waiting for an organ” — Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO of XVIVO.

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, XVIVO has released an interview with its CEO, Christoffer Rosenblad, on CNBC , set against the backdrop of the UN General Assembly and COP 29 in Baku, where XVIVO is showcased as a global leader in organ preservation. XVIVO is breaking new ground in the United States with its cutting-edge heart preservation technology, currently undergoing a clinical trial involving 15 of the country’s leading transplant clinics. The results from this trial will be part of the FDA approval process. Meanwhile, in Europe, a recent trial published in The Lancet demonstrated that XVIVO’s heart technology reduced the risk of early donor heart dysfunction by 61%, marking a significant breakthrough in the field.Approximately 160,000 organ transplants are performed annually world-wide, but according to the World Health Organization (WHO), this only meets 10% of the total need. The shortage of organs means that many patients either die while waiting for an organ, or their health deteriorates so much that they are removed from the waiting list. In the US alone, 17 people die daily while waiting for organs. The shortage has become a critical global health issue.XVIVO is dedicated to extending the life of all major organs—lungs, hearts, livers, and kidneys – and has innovative technologies for transporting, preserving, and assessing organs outside the body.Compared to the standard practice of the last 50 years, where organs are preserved in an ice box prior to transplantation—allowing, for example, a heart to remain outside the body for only 3 to 4 hours before it begins to deteriorate—XVIVO’s perfusion device can keep a heart in good condition for up to 8 hours. This has been shown to reduce post-transplant risk factors, allowing hearts to travel longer distances and giving transplant teams crucial additional time. In light of the fact that only 3 out of 10 available hearts are transplanted, mainly due to time constraints and organ deterioration, this new method allows for better organ sharing between states and hospitals, ensuring that more hearts reach patients in critical need.Beyond improving patient outcomes, XVIVO’s technologies offer socio-economic and environmental benefits. In an ongoing European trial, hearts are being transported in XVIVO’s perfusion device in economy class aboard commercial airliners, unlike the conventional practice of using expensive private jets. This is a first in the field. Recognizing the financial strain on the American healthcare system, XVIVO understands the urgency to explore all alternatives. This innovation has the potential to reduce both costs and carbon emissions.Another key advantage of XVIVO’s technology is its potential to improve the work-life balance of transplant teams. A recent liver preservation trial demonstrated that surgeries can be scheduled during daytime hours, reducing the need for night-time procedures, which also leads to better patient outcomes.Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only MedTech company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs – so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of organ transplantation.XVIVO is a global company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company is listed on Nasdaq.xvivogroup.com

XVIVO is Revolutionizing Organ Transplantation with Advanced Perfusion Technologies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.