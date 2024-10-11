Submit Release
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Nicole Masnica Honored As 'Woman In The Lead' By Wisconsin Law Journal

Attorney Nicole Masnica

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Milwaukee, Wisconsin based trial and litigation law firm, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown (GRGB) is proud to announce that Attorney and Partner Nicole Masnica has been selected as a “Woman Who Leads” by the Wisconsin Law Journal. This showcase spotlights women who have made a significant impact in the legal industry and are forging new paths for women lawyers.

Attorney Masnica was recognized for her leadership in the criminal defense, white-collar and appellate practice group, as well as leadership in the firm as a whole. Besides her demanding trial schedule and workload, Nicole also volunteers her time with the American Cancer Society, Elm Grove Junior Guild and Association of Women Lawyers. She has been recognized as a “Notable Litigator and Trial Attorney” by the BizTimes and a “Rising Star” by Super Lawyers. Nicole is also an adjunct professor of law at Marquette University Law School.

About Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Serving Wisconsin since 1968, Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown has earned a position of admiration in the legal community. The firm is known for its tradition of honesty and integrity, as well as the ability to achieve positive results in cases ranging from complex civil litigation to family law to white collar crime investigations. For more information on GRGB and its lawyers, please visit www.grgblaw.com.

